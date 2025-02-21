Judge Hollister-Jones said he had met the victim through the police’s prosecution of the pimp who ran an illegal prostitution ring – Clayton Fox.

Clayton Fox was sentenced to eight years and five months’ jail after previously pleading guilty to 18 charges relating to supplying teens with methamphetamine and cannabis and using underage girls in his illegal prostitution ring. Photo / Andrew Warner

Fox, 49, from Rotorua, was last year jailed for eight years and five months after admitting 18 charges relating to supplying teens as young as 13 and 14 with methamphetamine and cannabis and using underage girls in his illegal prostitution ring.

It was reported after his sentencing that he had sex with the teen, describing it as an “interview” for the prostitution job.

“It was profoundly disturbing she was being pimped by this man who trained her using his own body as the exemplar,” Judge Hollister-Jones said on Friday.

He said the pimp used the girl because she was a “fledgling example of a human”.

“The pimp’s view was that a fledgling human specimen was a better product, particularly for the older guys.”

He said it was “deeply disturbing in terms of the social commentary”.

“And I don’t mind saying that in open court. It was just awful.”

‘An emotional low point’

Falanai and the teen girl travelled together to a discreet Rotorua location on February 20, 2023 after Felanai messaged her through an online escort website.

Felise Falanai appears in the Rotorua District Court for sentencing after admitting a charge he contracted a 13-year-old girl for sex. Photo / Kelly Makiha

A summary of facts earlier released to the Rotorua Daily Post said he received commercial sexual services from her for about 15 minutes.

When arrested and told by police how old the girl was, Falanai said: “You are f***ing kidding me. I don’t know what to say to be honest. What do I say to that? I feel disgusted,” the summary said.

Judge Hollister-Jones said he accepted Falanai’s remorse was genuine and the offending happened during “an emotional low point”.

After discounts of 25% for Falani’s guilty plea and 5% each for previous good character and remorse, the end sentence was eight months' home detention.

Bids to avoid conviction declined

Prahladan messaged the teen and requested commercial sexual services from her on January 20, 2023.

He travelled from Tauranga and met her in Rotorua. He messaged and tried to call her afterwards but did not meet her again.

Nishanth Parakudiyil Prahladan appears in the Rotorua District Court for sentencing after admitting a charge he contracted a 13-year-old girl for sex. Photo / Kelly Makiha

His lawyer, Lisa Robertson, requested a discharge without conviction on the grounds it might impact his visa status and bring cultural shame on his family.

Judge Hollister-Jones declined the application but praised Prahladan for his rehabilitation efforts.

“I accept you have stepped up … you are an otherwise conscientious and law-abiding citizen.”

Prahladan was sentenced to six months and two weeks' home detention after discounts of 25% for his guilty plea and 5% each for good character, remorse and rehabilitation efforts.

Shubham Choudhary appears in the Rotorua District Court for sentencing for contracting a 13-year-old for commercial sex services. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Choudhary messaged the teen girl on March 17 last year and arranged to meet her in Rotorua.

He tried again to meet her on April 6, but she declined. He asked to buy her underwear and socks.

The summary facts said Choudhary told the police the teen told him she was 19.

Lawyer, Taria Ngawhika, applied for a discharge without conviction for Choudhary, saying a conviction would impact his ability to pursue a Department of Corrections career and potentially impact travelling overseas to visit family.

She said his marriage broke up before the offending and his mental health had deteriorated since.

His family in New Zealand and overseas had “cut him off” but he hoped to re-establish those relationships.

Judge Hollister declined the discharge application and sentenced Choudhary to seven months' home detention after discounts of 25% for his guilty plea, and 5% each for good character, remorse and efforts of rehabilitation.

Crown prosecutor Kris Bucher said there wasn’t a victim impact statement and the court was unlikely to get one.

Judge Hollister-Jones said he did not award reparation to the victim.

“I have met her and I have a lack of confidence where that money might go.”

Others facing charges

Two other men who had earlier pleaded guilty to the charge were to be sentenced today.

Stephen Graham Shaw, 70, a farmer from Ngākuru, had his case adjourned to July 4.

A court registrar confirmed to the Rotorua Daily Post another man who was to be sentenced on Friday had died.

Two other men who had pleaded not guilty died before their cases were heard in court.

Three men have pleaded not guilty and will stand trial in July.

Two men originally charged during the police’s operation had their charges dismissed.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.

