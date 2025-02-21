Pictured being sentenced in the Rotorua District Court for contracting a 13-year-old for commercial sex services are Shubham Choudhary (left), Nishanth Parakudiyil Prahladan and Felise Falanai. Photo / Kelly Makiha
Warning: Distressing content
Men who paid for sex with a 13-year-old girl in a “profoundly disturbing” case in Rotorua have been sentenced to home detention.
Felise Falanai, 32, a Rotorua labourer, Nishanth Parakudiyil Prahladan, 24, from Tauranga, and Shubham Choudhary, 28, from Tūrangi and formerly Hamilton, appeared in the Rotorua District Court today before Judge Greg Hollister-Jones.
They had earlier pleaded guilty to receiving commercial sexual services from a girl aged 13. The charge is laid under the Prostitution Reform Act 2003 and carries a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment.
Judge Hollister-Jones said he had met the victim through the police’s prosecution of the pimp who ran an illegal prostitution ring – Clayton Fox.
Fox, 49, from Rotorua, was last year jailed for eight years and five months after admitting 18 charges relating to supplying teens as young as 13 and 14 with methamphetamine and cannabis and using underage girls in his illegal prostitution ring.
It was reported after his sentencing that he had sex with the teen, describing it as an “interview” for the prostitution job.
Choudhary messaged the teen girl on March 17 last year and arranged to meet her in Rotorua.
He tried again to meet her on April 6, but she declined. He asked to buy her underwear and socks.
The summary facts said Choudhary told the police the teen told him she was 19.
Lawyer, Taria Ngawhika, applied for a discharge without conviction for Choudhary, saying a conviction would impact his ability to pursue a Department of Corrections career and potentially impact travelling overseas to visit family.
She said his marriage broke up before the offending and his mental health had deteriorated since.
His family in New Zealand and overseas had “cut him off” but he hoped to re-establish those relationships.
Judge Hollister declined the discharge application and sentenced Choudhary to seven months' home detention after discounts of 25% for his guilty plea, and 5% each for good character, remorse and efforts of rehabilitation.
Crown prosecutor Kris Bucher said there wasn’t a victim impact statement and the court was unlikely to get one.
Judge Hollister-Jones said he did not award reparation to the victim.
“I have met her and I have a lack of confidence where that money might go.”
Others facing charges
Two other men who had earlier pleaded guilty to the charge were to be sentenced today.