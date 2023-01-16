Whakarewarewa Village general manager Tanya Robinson. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua has always been a world-class destination, a tourism operator says, but making the Forbes list of the top 50 places to travel in 2023 “absolutely proves it”.

Other operators say it was a “wonderful endorsement” after three years of “hard times”, while the city’s mayor says it is a “sign of an even better future ahead”.

Rotorua has joined places like Bucharest, Athens, and Seychelles on Forbes’ list of the top 50 destinations to travel to in 2023.

And it was the only New Zealand destination to make the list.

The renowned international finance and business magazine described Rotorua as “the adventure capital of New Zealand’s North Island” for its range of activities, including whitewater rafting, bungee jumping, and Velocity Valley’s “one-of-a-kind pedal-powered Shweeb Racer”.

“But the city’s also more than that: learning about Māori culture is especially easy here thanks to a wide range of experiences,” the Forbes article said.

“The city’s dramatic nature is also all around, with geysers, mud pools and other geothermal features all within city limits.”

Velocity Valley general manager Debbie Guptill demonstrates the adventure park's one-of-a-kind Shweeb Racer. Photo / Andrew Warner

Velocity Valley general manager Debbie Guptill said making the list was “fabulous” for Rotorua.

“To reach the top 50 is amazing, and for Shweeb to be named as well is amazing news. It is unique to Velocity Valley and to the world. There is nothing like it.”

Guptill said Rotorua’s place on the Forbes list reinforced the reasons to visit Rotorua and Velocity Valley.

“We’ve always known that we are a world-class destination, and this proves it. This absolutely proves it.”

Whakarewarewa Village general manager Tanya Robinson said Rotorua had been leading the way in cultural heritage tourism since before the Tarawera eruption.

“Our manuhiri [visitors] are really engaged by authentic experiences and opportunities to meet local people, hear local stories and really understand what is so special about our rohe and our taiao, our environment.

“We know that Rotorua is a really special place, and for us, Whakarewarewa is a special place. It’s a real joy, always, to share that.”

Robinson said she would be sharing the exciting news with the Whakarewarewa team over the next couple of days.

“It’s a cause for celebration. It’s also a really wonderful endorsement of three years of hard times - to know people haven’t forgotten us at the bottom of the world.

“We hope this encourages people to return to this destination.”

Te Puia chief executive Tim Cossar. Photo / Andrew Warner

Te Puia chief executive Tim Cossar said the accolade reinforced that Rotorua was the place to visit in Aotearoa, and that it holds a special place in the hearts of manuhiri.

“Rotorua making the Forbes top 50 list is a fantastic energiser for us all as we kick off 2023,” Cossar said.

“The past few years have been challenging for so many, particularly those of us in the tourism industry.

“As the only NZ destination to make the list, it is clear Rotorua’s mix of experiences sharing our culture, whenua, and adventurous spirit remain globally appealing.”

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell. Photo / Felix Desmarais

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said she was “stoked” that an organisation as established as Forbes recognised Rotorua as a world-class destination.

“Rotorua is on an upward trend. We’ve seen how busy it’s been with our international visitors returning. I believe this will be even more of a boost.”

Tapsell said making the list was well-deserved recognition for tourism operators who had battled through the challenges brought by more than two years of Covid-19.

“All credit needs to go to them for providing such an excellent offering,” Tapsell said.

“Our community know that this a great place to live, and my message to those working hard in tourism and hospitality is to keep your head up, keep going, and that this is a sign of an even better future ahead.”

Rotorua MP Todd McClay. Photo / NZME

Rotorua MP Todd McClay said nabbing a place on Forbes’ top 50 destinations list for 2023 was “very exciting news” for Rotorua.

“It reaffirms what local people have known for a long time,” McClay said.

“This is a jewel in the crown of New Zealand’s tourism industry. We now need to make sure our town looks its best and we are as welcoming as we can be.

“This could be a steep change for the local economy.”

McClay said the listing could result in tens of thousands of people from around the world visiting Rotorua.

“This is extremely prestigious. Forbes ranks the richest people in the world and the best locations, from New York to London to Paris. It’s widely read. It opens Rotorua up to visitors who may not come here otherwise.”

Rotorua NZ chief executive Andrew Wilson. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua NZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said Forbes’ readership of high-income, business-focused Americans with large disposable incomes was an “ideal growth market” for Rotorua and New Zealand.

“Forbes is a global leader in international business and economic news with an extremely engaged readership of over 500,000 in the United States,” Wilson said.

“Being the only New Zealand destination featured is a huge positive for our Rotorua brand.”

Wilson said being recognised as an adventure capital of New Zealand added spice to Rotorua’s geothermal, wellness and cultural offerings.

“We know that we have the most activities in New Zealand to offer visitors, from our world-class mountain biking to the global award-winning whitewater rafting and zipline adventure companies, through to Rotorua being the home of the original Zorb, which is now a global sensation.

“We are known globally for the high calibre of our activity and attraction providers, and the sheer amount of awards they annually win are a testament to this.”

Wilson said in the highly competitive global market, any recognition that Rotorua receives helps to grow the local economy, grow jobs for locals and provide longer-term stability for businesses.

“Being on a list such as this is something our local community can be really proud of.”

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said it was “fantastic” to see Rotorua being recognised.

“It speaks to the incredibly high standard of service that its hard-working tourism operators and staff provide.

“Rotorua offers a mix of adrenaline sport, luxury spa facilities and a unique natural environment, so it isn’t surprising to me that it’s being recognised as a top global destination.”

Nash said further funding for international mountain bike festival Crankworx and the addition of the Whakarewarewa Forest Loop cycle trail to the Ngā Haerenga Great Rides network would mean more of Rotorua’s stunning landscapes, culture and heritage destinations will be showcased globally.

“Congratulations to the people of Rotorua for this achievement. This is an exciting time for the tourism industry, and the Government stands right there alongside the industry, welcoming back international tourists.”