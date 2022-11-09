Rotorua Armistice Day commemorations in 2019 - the flag at half-mast. Photo / File

104 years ago, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, World War I finally came to an end with the signing of an armistice between the Allied Powers and Germany.

To mark Armistice Day, Rotorua Lakes Council, the local Returned Services Association and Te Arawa Māori Returned Services League are hosting a commemoration service at the Cenotaph in Government Gardens.

Last year, Armistice commemorations were cancelled due to Covid-19, so this is an opportunity to come together to remember our fallen soldiers on Friday.

All are welcome to attend and honour all those that fought for us. People are asked to gather at the Cenotaph at 10.30am, with proceedings beginning at 10.40am.

This will be the first time Mayor Tania Tapsell will give the Armistice Address.

"It is an honour to make this address for such a significant occasion, in memory of those who fought in war to ensure a better future for us," she says.

"I'm glad we can once again come together to commemorate this day and encourage both residents and visitors to join us for the service on Friday."

Rotorua Armistice Day commemorations in 2019. Photo / File

Te Arawa Māori Returned Services League president Pererika Makiha encourages the community to attend the local Armistice Day service to remember the sacrifices our soldiers and people made for our country to keep us safe and free.

"There were huge losses during that war. Don't forget those people that made the sacrifices; and remembering is not just for Armistice Day."

Returned Services Association president Jason Ramsay also says Armistice Day is an important one to commemorate: "It is about remembering and showing respect to all those who sacrificed so much to help form the world as it is today."

"It is very important to honour the past so we hopefully don't make the same mistakes again."

Queens Drive (from Princes Gate to Oruwhata Drive) will be closed to traffic from 10am to 12pm. You can access Government Gardens from the Blue Baths side during that time.

Ka maumahara tonu tātau ki a rātau. We will remember them.

Armistice commemorations, 2019. Photo / Supplied

The programme will include

· Rev Tom Poata's welcome and blessing

· Mayor Tania Tapsell's Armistice Address

· Glen Botting playing the Last Post

· 11am one-minute silence

· Te Tapae ki a Tumatauenga – For the Fallen, read by John Treanor, of the Te Arawa Māori Returned Services League, and Jason Ramsay, president of the Rotorua Returned Services Association

· Glen Botting playing Reveille

· Wreath laying and the placing of poppies while a piper from the City of Rotorua Highland Pipe Band performs

The details

- Armistice Commemorations

- Friday, November 11, 10.30am to 12pm

- Government Garden, Queens Drive

- Free