There will be plenty of great entertainment at the Latin American Fiesta.

There will be plenty of great entertainment at the Latin American Fiesta.

The Rotorua community is invited to savour delicious food, enjoy a range of performances, and soak up the vibrancy at the upcoming Latin American Fiesta.

The Rotorua Latin American community, alongside Rotorua Multicultural Council and Rotorua Lakes Council, is looking forward to sharing a fun evening of Latin American food, culture, dance, and more at the Rotorua Night Market.

Entertainment will include dancing groups and bands from Cuba, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Mexico.

Latin American food will be available, so get your tastebuds jumping with the likes of churros, paella, choripánes, nachos, quesadillas, empanadas, tamales and arepas and Latin treats.

There will also be children’s activities such as piñatas and a craft table to decorate masks.

Organiser Leidy Monsalves says decorations have all been made locally, and there will be a frame where people can take photos with their decorated masks.

Eduardo Diaz, also one of the fiesta organisers, says they encourage people to come along because Rotorua is a multicultural community, and it is a way to learn more about some of these cultures.

This will the third year of the fiesta, and Eduardo says it has been very successful previously.

“We are the type of culture that likes to show off... we are a happy, colourful, vibrant and infectious culture.

“Rotorua is a very musical city that appreciates a good show. There are performers coming from [places] out of town like Auckland and Hamilton, and the performers are professional. It will be a professional show.”

The performing groups include Musas Samba Passion, Tango Dance Passion, Greydis Dance, Swing Latino NZ, the Latino trio of Tumbastiano, El Conde and Basteano, and Alebrijes, a Mexican group.

He says Rotorua, and the whole country, needs fun and vibrant events like the fiesta, especially after the difficult few years we’ve had due to Covid.

Joelene Elliott, Rotorua Lakes Council events director, says the fiesta is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the diversity of our community, and that hosting these special events alongside the Rotorua Night Market allows groups to showcase their unique cultures.

“It allows locals to get a taste of different cultures through music, food, activities and entertainment.”

Looking ahead, she says the Rotorua Night Market will be showcasing New Zealand musicians during NZ Music Month (May) and hosting a special Matariki market in July.

“Previously, Diwali and the Chinese New Year were celebrated at the Night Market, and we love working with the community organisations to bring these events to life.”

When asked what the Rotorua Night Market was looking forward to or hoping for in 2023, Joelene said less rain and lots of markets.

“2022 was the wettest year we have had since we started trading.

“With the return of tourists, we are looking forward to a great year, enjoying our fantastic vendors and looking for new ones to add to the mix.”

If postponed due to wet weather, the Latin American Fiesta’s postponement date will be Thursday, January 26.

The details

- What: Latin American Fiesta

- When: Thursday, January 19, 5pm to 9pm

- Where: Rotorua Night Market, Tutanekai St

- Free entry