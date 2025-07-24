Māori Literature Trust board member Rangitihi Pene, Māori Literature Trust chairwoman Robyn Bargh, Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell, Kupu festival director Ruakiri Fairhall and Te Puia sales and marketing manager Sean Marsh at the announcement the Pikihuia Awards will be held in Rotorua. Photo / Annabel Reid
The number of Māori writers is growing and Rotorua is extending a welcome to them all.
For the first time in its 30-year history, the Pikihuia Awards will leave Wellington and be hosted in Rotorua this October.
The biennial event honours excellence in Māori writing. It would run alongsideKupu Ngā Ringa Tuhituhi, New Zealand’s only Māori writers’ festival. The festival, set to begin in August, was returning to Rotorua for its fifth year in a row.
Māori Literature Trust chairwoman Robyn Bargh said when she first founded Huia Publishers in 1991, there were “very few Māori writers”.
Bargh grew up just south of Rotorua on a farm in Horohoro, describing the place as a small Māori community with a marae, a church, a school and farmland.
“We need something that sparks joy in our lives, and these stories do for many people,” she said.
A dedicated writers’ retreat would be held at Lake Ōkataina Lodge from August 15 to 17.
Set for October 17 and 18, the Kupu festival would feature more than 40 Māori writers, with 20 new to the event. This included Ngāhuia Te Awekotuku, Monty Soutar, Hinemoa Elder and Shilo Kino, as well as new voices like Michelle Rahurahu, Te Kahukura Boynton and Poia Rewi.
For the first time, a full day of the festival would be held entirely in te reo Māori.
The festival wrapped up with the Pikihuia Awards at Te Puia on October 19.
