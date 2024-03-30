Johnson Davis and Justine Gibson, Aotearoa's rodeo champions for 2024. Photo / Supplied, NZ Rodeo Cowboys Association (Stephen Mowbray)

By Monique Steele of RNZ

A third-generation cowboy has done his tīpuna proud, returning home to Rotorua battered and bruised as a rodeo champion.

Thousands flocked to Methven’s Rodeo Grounds on Saturday for the national championship finals.

The all-around champion cowboy title went to Rotorua man Johnson Davis, while Justine Gibson of Taupō was named the all-around champion cowgirl.

Davis won two of his three events and said it was an outstanding day in Methven.

“It was a great hot day of rodeo action,” he said.

“I’d been runner-up in previous years maybe two or three times, so it’s been a title that’s eluded me for a few years, but I’ve got it now and happy that’s it’s all done and to have the buckle on my belt.”

Davis said he was thrilled to have the cash prize and especially, the winner’s trophy saddle.

“I’m chuffed with that saddle,” he said.

He had returned home to Rotorua, where he has been working as a fencer, with his two horses.

The 32-year-old said he had been a cowboy since way back.

“I’ve been doing this my whole life, so I’d say pretty much 30 years. I’ve done it ever since I was a little bitty kid riding sheep and docking and that. Then I’d progress through the ranks, get on calves, steers then all the way up to bulls,” he said.

“My grandfather got us started, I’m a third-generation cowboy now. I’ve had a farming background my whole life, grew up on a farm and grew up riding horses and chasing cattle and sheep around on the farm. So yeah, I’m pretty cowboy.”

Davis said he would continue competing and would try to defend his title, especially as the old sport changed with time.

“I’ll be back, for sure. Our rodeos are getting bigger and stronger over here and we’re going to keep backing them and just keep being a cowboy.”

- RNZ