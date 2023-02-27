Police car. Photo / File

Teens aged 13 and 14 have been arrested after an aggravated robbery at a Rotorua service station last month.

A police statement said it was alleged that three offenders armed with weapons broke into the Edmund Rd premises on January 31 about 7am and “stole a quantity of items” before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

The statement said the vehicle was recovered a short time later.

Police arrested two males following an investigation.

The 14-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and the 13-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery.

Police could not rule out further charges or arrests.