Woolworths Fenton St store manager Justin Herewini (left), Colin Dorreen jnr, his father Colin Dorreen snr, and fresh foods manager Clayton Fischer gather for Colin jnr's job interview. Photo / Annabel Reid
A Rotorua teen who went viral for his acts of kindness helping shoppers has been rewarded with a job offer, a new phone and an influx of donations towards his education dream.
Colin Dorreen, 16, has been praised by thousands after a shopper he’d helped posted about it on Facebook.
Rotorua local Jenny Bushett said the Year 11 Rotorua Boys’ High School student approached her outside Fenton St Woolworths after noticing she had a walker and a heavy load of groceries, offering to help.
The 55-year-old, who said she lived with extensive nerve damage that often caused her to fall, said Colin’s offer to help with her groceries made a bigger impact than he could have imagined.
Waiting for her taxi, she then watched as the 2.03 metre tall (6ft 8) teen dashed through the rain, with arms full of groceries that weren’t his, helping one senior shopper after another to their cars.
Bushett snapped a quick photo of the “gentle giant” and posted it online.
The image was later shared on the Rotorua Community Facebook page, where it has attracted more than 18,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Posts on the Rotorua Daily Post Facebook page also had thousands of likes.
Woolworths Fenton St store manager Justin Herewini said Colin never sought recognition from staff for his “selfless act”, a gesture that spoke volumes about his “humble character and compassionate nature”.
He said Colin showed “exceptional initiative” and was “an inspiring example for the entire community”. Impressed, Herewini invited the teen to a job interview on the spot after meeting him last Friday.
Herewini said that when they hired new staff, they looked for someone approachable, polite and able to engage well with both customers and colleagues. Colin ticked all those boxes, Herewini said.
It would be Colin’s first job, apart from the odd lawn-mowing job for neighbours, but Herewini described the interview as “very promising” and confirmed Woolworths would be in touch about a job offer assisting with online orders.
The supermarket also gifted the teen a hamper of edible goodies and Woolworths vouchers.
There was just one hiccup. When asked for his contact number, Colin explained his phone had recently been stolen at the Rotorua Aquatic Centre. Spark Rotorua quickly stepped in, donating him a new phone later the same day.
For Colin, the sudden attention was unexpected, he told the Rotorua Daily Post last week.
“It made me feel noticed and happy that people were positive and that it made their day. My classmates just said they saw me on Facebook and that their parents showed them.”
He said he had simply been passing the time while his sister scanned through their own groceries.
Colin decided to help after seeing an older couple walking in the rain, he said, and wound up helping about three people.
His story has inspired hundreds of people to give something back to him.
“What goes around comes around,” commented donor Jo-Ann.
“Enjoy the US. But come back! NZ needs more people just like you,” wrote Emma.
“America has the best string cheese,” Rach noted.
Page creator Joe Dorset said he had known Colin for some time, describing him as a “great young man and role model”.
“I can vouch for him as a humble, kind and gentle giant with solid values … In a world where there is so much negativity, he seems to have given a lot of people hope for the next generation.”
