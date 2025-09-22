Waiting for her taxi, she then watched as the 2.03 metre tall (6ft 8) teen dashed through the rain, with arms full of groceries that weren’t his, helping one senior shopper after another to their cars.

Bushett snapped a quick photo of the “gentle giant” and posted it online.

The image was later shared on the Rotorua Community Facebook page, where it has attracted more than 18,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Posts on the Rotorua Daily Post Facebook page also had thousands of likes.

Woolworths Fenton St store manager Justin Herewini said Colin never sought recognition from staff for his “selfless act”, a gesture that spoke volumes about his “humble character and compassionate nature”.

Colin Dorreen has been praised by thousands of Rotorua locals after helping a disabled woman and numerous elderly people with their groceries during the weekend's wild weather. Photo / Supplied

He said Colin showed “exceptional initiative” and was “an inspiring example for the entire community”. Impressed, Herewini invited the teen to a job interview on the spot after meeting him last Friday.

Herewini said that when they hired new staff, they looked for someone approachable, polite and able to engage well with both customers and colleagues. Colin ticked all those boxes, Herewini said.

It would be Colin’s first job, apart from the odd lawn-mowing job for neighbours, but Herewini described the interview as “very promising” and confirmed Woolworths would be in touch about a job offer assisting with online orders.

The supermarket also gifted the teen a hamper of edible goodies and Woolworths vouchers.

There was just one hiccup. When asked for his contact number, Colin explained his phone had recently been stolen at the Rotorua Aquatic Centre. Spark Rotorua quickly stepped in, donating him a new phone later the same day.

Colin Dorreen sat down with Woolworths Fenton St staff for a job interview, with an offer to follow. Photo / Annabel Reid

For Colin, the sudden attention was unexpected, he told the Rotorua Daily Post last week.

“It made me feel noticed and happy that people were positive and that it made their day. My classmates just said they saw me on Facebook and that their parents showed them.”

He said he had simply been passing the time while his sister scanned through their own groceries.

Colin decided to help after seeing an older couple walking in the rain, he said, and wound up helping about three people.

His story has inspired hundreds of people to give something back to him.

The teen has been fundraising for a two-year high school exchange to the United States, starting next January.

It would make him the first in his family of six siblings to study overseas.

His whānau had previously raised $9635 of the $25,000 needed through raffles, donations and a previous Givealittle page, which raised $375.

After his generosity went viral, a new Givealittle page was set up to support Colin’s US exchange dream.

As of Monday, just over $10,000 had been donated, with about 280 people chipping in over six days.

Donors praised his kindness, integrity and attitude, describing him as an inspiration and a “role model” for other young people.

“What goes around comes around,” commented donor Jo-Ann.

“Enjoy the US. But come back! NZ needs more people just like you,” wrote Emma.

“America has the best string cheese,” Rach noted.

Page creator Joe Dorset said he had known Colin for some time, describing him as a “great young man and role model”.

“I can vouch for him as a humble, kind and gentle giant with solid values … In a world where there is so much negativity, he seems to have given a lot of people hope for the next generation.”

