Rotorua teen who went viral for helping shoppers rewarded with job offer, donations

Annabel Reid
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Woolworths Fenton St store manager Justin Herewini (left), Colin Dorreen jnr, his father Colin Dorreen snr, and fresh foods manager Clayton Fischer gather for Colin jnr's job interview. Photo / Annabel Reid

A Rotorua teen who went viral for his acts of kindness helping shoppers has been rewarded with a job offer, a new phone and an influx of donations towards his education dream.

Colin Dorreen, 16, has been praised by thousands after a shopper he’d helped posted about it on Facebook.

