Standing at the property’s fence, Cody called out to a young teenager who lived at the house, alerting him to the fire.

The boy was the only person home at the time, along with the family dog.

“He was really scared,” Cody said.

He said that as a teenager, “it’s just not expected” to face situations like that alone, but the boy did “well”, grabbing the hose to put out the flames.

A neighbour noticed the commotion and “jumped the fence”, Cody said, taking over extinguishing the fire and calling emergency services.

By the time fire crews arrived the fire had been put out, but the house was checked to ensure nothing was still burning.

Cody said he was “really grateful” he was there, but felt like he “didn’t do much”.

“It’s funny because everyone has been calling me Firefighter Cody.”

He said he just acted on instinct and believed “anyone driving past would’ve done the same thing”.

Cody has been praised for his “quick actions” on social media. Photos posted show a heavily damaged bin and scorch marks on the side of the house.

The family of the Rotorua home had reached out to Cody to thank him in person.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the past 12 months had been the “worst” in a decade for “avoidable” fatal house fires, resulting in 17 deaths nationally.

The spokesperson said it only took three minutes for a house fire to become “unsurvivable”.

They said this was why it was so important to get early warning of fire from smoke alarms and to have a household three-step escape plan.

An escape plan comprised having working smoke alarms in the right places, two exits and a safe meeting place. The spokesperson said this should be practised in every household.

Fire and Emergency recommended installing long-life photoelectric alarms in every bedroom, hallway and living area, including sleepouts and caravans.

To avoid a house fire during winter, follow these tips:

Fireplace ashes can take up to five days to completely cool. Empty ashes into a metal bucket and cover them with water for five days before disposal.

Put a reminder in your calendar to get your fireplace cleaned before you light the first fire of the season.

Keep all flammable materials, such as clothing or bedding, at least 1m from the heater.

Empty your dryer’s lint filter before each use. Lint build-up is a fire risk.

Never go to sleep with your electric blanket on, even on a low temperature.

Annabel Reid is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, based in Rotorua. Originally from Hawke’s Bay, she has a Bachelor of Communications from the University of Canterbury.