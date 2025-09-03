Advertisement
Rotorua tanker crash: Diesel spill leaves human, cultural and financial costs

Annabel Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Booms are still on the Kauaka and Puarenga Streams two weeks after 16,000 litres of diesel was spilt. Picture taken on August 24. Photo / Supplied

The full environmental recovery from a 16,000-litre diesel spill in Rotorua may take months and has cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Diesel leaked into the Kauaka and Puarenga streams after a fuel tanker rolled on State Highway 5, south of Rotorua two weeks ago.

The tanker’s driver, , 63, died in the crash. His family have said he suffered a medical event before the crash.

