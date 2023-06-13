Police taped off an Aywon Motel room on Trigg Ave after last night's alleged stabbing. Photo / NZME

A man has critical injuries after allegedly being stabbed at Rotorua’s Aywon Motel last night.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the Trigg Ave motel around 9.45pm yesterday.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said ambulance officers treated and transported one person in a critical condition to Rotorua Hospital.

Police said a 57-year-old man had been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and common assault.

Police have taped off an Aywon Motel room on Trigg Ave this morning after an alleged stabbing. Photo / NZME

He is scheduled to appear in Rotorua District Court today.

A room at the Aywon Motel on Trigg Ave was taped off by police this morning and police staff could be seen in the room.

A police photographer was also there.

A staff member at the motel declined to comment.



