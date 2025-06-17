“What a full-circle moment to have her descendant at the school to open this new chapter of the school’s journey,” Northey said.

Rotorua Specialist School–Te Kura Pūkenga o Rotorua officially opened their refurbished building on June 10.

The name Tāne Whakapiri Tangata (Tāne who brings people together) was gifted to the kura by the school’s Ngāti Whakaue and board representative, Richard Wharerahi.

The building sits over the old swimming pool, which was originally built in 1967.

In 1977, principal Jim McTamney raised $17,000 for a pool roof. The space later became an activity centre.

Northey acknowledged previous board chairman Tony Pope and the previous board for their persistence in making the project a reality.

She also thanked the Ministry of Education, which funded the majority of the project. The school board funded the remainder.

She thanked the architect, building contractors, and everyone else involved in bringing the plans to life.

The Rotorua Specialist School students performed kapa haka before Tapsell cut the ribbon and unveiled a commemorative plaque.

Wharerahi then led a blessing of the building.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell attended the opening of the building- Tāne Whakapiri Tangata.

Northey said one of the most touching moments came as the excited and awestruck students were welcomed inside Tāne Whakapiri Tangata for the first time.

“Tāne Whakapiri Tangata stands as a symbol of collaboration, heritage, belonging, and a bright future,” Northey said.

“It’s more than a building, it’s a space where our students can grow, connect, and have fun.”