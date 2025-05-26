After gaining first place at the regional Smokefree Rockquest, 16-year-old Leroy Walker (saxophone and backing vocals in the Pocket Watchers) said: “Everyone was so cool and amazing”.

“We thought everyone today deserved a great chance at it, I wish them all the best of luck in their futures. It’s just a great event.”

Second in the band category was Nga Kai Kiore from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Huiarau.

The top spot of the solo-duo category went to Mikayla Edwards, from Tauhara College, and second place to Floss Savanah and John Tamuno from John Paul College.

All four Smokefree Rockquest place winners now have the opportunity to submit a video of their original material for selection as one of the top 15 national finalists to play off at the national finals in September.

The Smokefree Tangata Beats regional winners are Kotahi te Rā from Rotorua Boys’ High School.

They now go into the selection process for the national final of Smokefree Tangata Beats, at Auckland’s ASB Theatre on September 13.

RQP co-founder and co-director Glenn Common said the next stage of the programme offers new opportunities for development, building on what the entrants have already experienced.

“Preparing their performance helps develop their musicianship, songwriting, and performance skills. For bands and duos, it’s a collaborative effort that builds teamwork and important life skills, like communication.

“All entrants are learning valuable lessons in setting goals and experiencing the sense of achievement that comes from creating something and showcasing it.”

The full list of awards for Rotorua

1st place Band - Pocket Watchers, Taupo-Nui-A-Tia-College.

2nd place Band - Nga Kai Kiore, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Huiarau.

3rd place Band - Rau Huia, Rotorua Boys’ High School.

1st place Solo-Duo - Mikayla Edwards, Tauhara College.

2nd place Solo-Duo - Floss Savanah and John Tamuno, John Paul College.

1st place Smokefree Tangata Beats (band) - Kotahi te Rā, Rotorua Boys’ High School.

Musicianship Award - Te Ruanuku Teka from Mad Machines, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Huiarau.

Musicianship Award - Revamp, Taupo-Nui-A-Tia-College.

Smokefree Best Vocals Award - Te Uamairangi Webster-Tarei from Kotahi te Rā, Rotorua Boys’ High School.

ZM Best Song Award - Angelica, John Paul College.

APRA Lyric Award - Tiffany from Stuck In A Smile for Echo In The Room, Reporoa College.

Rockshop Electronic Assist Performance Award - Angelica, John Paul College.

The tour continues with regional events, leading to the Smokefree Rockquest national final on September 20, following the Smokefree Tangata Beats national final on September 13, both in Auckland.