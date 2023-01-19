Holidaymakers recall tragedy at Coromandel beach, eight people rushed to hospital after crash overnight and why we shouldn’t be alarmed after Qantas issued a mayday call in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Some shoppers are describing food prices as “crazy” and “a joke”, while the “outrageous” cost of vegetables is pushing families towards less healthy options.

Yesterday, Stats NZ announced food prices had jumped 1.1 per cent in the month of December and were 11.3 per cent higher than a year earlier.

It was the biggest annual increase in food prices in 32 years.

Specifically, grocery food prices were up 11 per cent, fruit and vegetable prices up 23 per cent, and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food 7.8 per cent.

Meat, poultry, and fish prices jumped 11 per cent, and non-alcoholic beverage prices by 7.3 per cent.

“Increasing prices for cheddar cheese, barn or cage-raised eggs, and potato chips were the largest drivers within grocery food,” said James Mitchell, consumer prices manager at Stats NZ.

Cleveland Fraser-Haig, 30, from Ngāpuna, said food prices were “crazy” and “a joke”.

“It’s just really hard,” the scaffolder said.

“It’s cheaper to eat at McDonald’s than to buy your own food. Especially for vegetables, the prices are outrageous.”

Fraser-Haig told the Rotorua Daily Post that healthy food options were more expensive.

“Young people can work a bit more to cover costs, but for pensioners, it must be a lot harder.”

The annual increase Stats NZ recorded was due to rises across all the broad food categories measured.

Fruit and vegetable prices increased by 23 per cent year-on-year.

The December data follows some major events for food prices in recent months.

In November, the annual food price increase reached a 14-year high of 10.1 per cent.

The price data was also released amid a landscape of concerns about inflation and a possible economic slowdown this year.

John Finnegan, 89, who was visiting Rotorua from New Plymouth, said he had definitely noticed the increase in food prices.

“I think it’s been costing me another $30 a week,” the retiree said.

“We’ve got no choice about circumstances, but I wouldn’t be surprised if prices keep going up this year.”

Maria Ceballos, a support worker and Spanish interpreter from Hamilton who was visiting inner-city Rotorua with her family for the Latino Festival, said food price increases were obvious.

“We can see it every time we go to the supermarket and get less food for the same price, or we have to pay double.”

Elmer Pfeiffer of Rotorua Whakaroa. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Whakaora founder Elmer Pfeiffer said Stats NZ’s numbers didn’t surprise him and reflected the needs he’d seen in the community.

“The biggest in-demand items are things like meat products and sanitary items, and even products like tinned spaghetti and beans - just your basics.”

Pfeiffer said the free store operators kept track of supply and demand to make sure there was enough for each customer who came through the doors.

“We keep track of our numbers to see how many people come through and how many are in the families they represent,” Pfeiffer said.

“So if we have 100 cans of baked beans, for example, then we can tell people how many cans they can take.”

Pfeiffer encouraged people who have the means to “please give and share”.

“Let’s look after those in our community who are struggling.”

To those who found themselves in need of support, Pfeiffer’s advice was to ask for help.

“We will do our best to support you.”

Bay Financial Mentors Tau Āwhi Noa manager Shirley McCombe said it was important to remember that cost of living went beyond the grocery bill.

“It is not just a matter of food costs; these are on top of high accommodation and petrol costs. Families need to be really mindful of how they spend each dollar to maximise the value.”

Tips for keeping the grocery bill down:

Meal plans help to reduce waste, and leftovers can become lunch.

Be smart about purchasing. Look at the items below eye-level - often that is where the best prices are.

Don’t be afraid to try the supermarket brands. They are often just as good, and can be a fraction of the cost.

Don’t be afraid to buy frozen veggies. They are still full of nutrients and you tend to waste less.

Shop seasonally.

Don’t decide what you want and go shopping – look in the fridge and cupboards and figure out what you can make from what you have.

Freeze leftovers for those days you don’t feel like cooking – takeaways really eat into your food budget.

Don’t shop when you are hungry.

Use rice and pasta to make meat dishes go further.

If you are not sure how to make food from scratch, contact your local community centre. They can connect you with providers who can help. It’s healthier and cheaper.

There are organisations that can help if you are struggling. Don’t be afraid to ask.

Source: Bay Financial Mentors Tau Āwhi Noa