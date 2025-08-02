A flat battery thwarted a Rotorua shoplifter's grocery getaway. Photo / NZME

A Rotorua shoplifter’s swift getaway after nicking more than $150 worth of groceries was thwarted when his car got a flat battery.

Now he’s been jailed for more than two years after police easily nabbed him in the carpark, founda shotgun and ammunition in his car and charged him with a raft of other offences.

Leonard Renata Kaaho, 45, appeared in the Rotorua District Court for sentencing before Judge John Bergseng on Friday after previously admitting seven charges.

It all came tumbling down for Kaaho when he stole $166 worth of groceries from Woolworths Rotorua on Fenton St on January 6.

Judge Bergseng said Kaaho took the stolen items to his car, but he couldn’t get it started because it had a flat battery.