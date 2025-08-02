Staff in the meantime had called police, who were able to arrest him in the car park.
A search of Kaaho’s car found he was in unlawful possession of a modified 12-gauge shotgun and a round of ammunition.
Police also charged him with breaching a protection order by possessing a shotgun, and with driving while disqualified, having been convicted at least twice before. He was also sentenced on a previous charge of shoplifting from Woolworths Rotorua in December and breaching bail.
His lawyer, Wiremu Te Are, told Judge Bergseng that Kaaho had wanted to seek help for his addictions and asked for a sentence that allowed him to rehabilitate.
Judge Bergseng noted Kaaho had a methamphetamine addiction and had self-withdrawn in 2021 from a rehabilitation centre. He had also self-withdrawn from an alcohol-related rehabilitation course while in custody in February this year.
Judge Bergseng sentenced him to 25 months in jail, saying any wish to address his addictions would become a matter for the Parole Board to discuss upon his release.
