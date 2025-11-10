NZTA said the closure was the quickest and safest way to carry out the necessary road rebuild with asphalt layers, which required large volumes of plant and equipment to be on site.

“All four lanes of SH30A, both in each direction, will be rebuilt, giving the road a fresh, smooth asphalt finish that will improve driving conditions and extend the life of the road.”

While the road was closed, a detour would be in place via State Highway 30 Te Ngae Rd, left to Sala St, right to Fenton St, to Amohau St and vice versa. Businesses and residents would have their access maintained into Marguerita St and Te Ngae Rd.

The detour route for heavy vehicles heading into the central city is SH30 Te Ngae Rd, left to Sala St, left to Hemo Rd, right to Old Taupo Rd (SH5), right to Pukuatua St (SH30A), and vice versa for those heading east.

SH30a will be closed during the day for a month for roadworks. Image / Supplied

NZTA advised motorists to follow crew instructions and expect moderate delays.

Meanwhile, a road rebuild continues on State Highway 33 between Ōkere Falls and Whangamarino School.

Traffic management is in place with lane closures between Hamurana Rd and Ōkere Falls, Monday to Friday, between 6am and 5pm.

The work was expected to be completed on December 5.

Other planned local roadworks

SH30 Eastern Corridor, Wharenui Rd intersection:

Due to an issue with the traffic loops that trigger the lights, they are on automatic time changes and delays may occur at peak times.

Work to resolve this is scheduled from November 11 and the intersection’s lights should be operating as intended by the end of next week.

SH30 Rotomā Hills - closure:

There will be a three-day road closure on SH30 between the SH33/SH30 roundabout and the SH30/SH34 intersection to enable crews to undertake maintenance at multiple worksites along the corridor.

The closure will be in place from 8am to 6pm daily from November 11 to November 13.

The available detour is via SH33 to SH2 to SH34 and then back to SH30 and in reverse.