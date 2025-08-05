NZTA plans to turn on a new set of traffic lights in Rotorua tomorrow. Photo / Andrew Warner
New traffic lights on State Highway 30, at Wharenui Rd, Rotorua, will be switched on from tomorrow - all going to plan.
“People travelling on SH30 are encouraged to drive with care as they approach the intersection and adjust to the road layout changes, with signals in place for peopledriving, walking and cycling,” a New Zealand Transport Agency statement said.
Wharenui Rd will be re-open to vehicles at the intersection after being closed to through traffic earlier this year.
A temporary speed limit of 40km/h is in place until new anti-skid surfacing can be laid.
“People driving need to be able to brake safely when lights change and this surface reduces skidding when the road is wet.
“As this sealing is temperature-dependent, it will be applied in October when the ground and air temperatures are warm enough to ensure a quality seal and permanent road markings will also be laid on the approaches to the intersection.”
NZTA said people driving might experience minor delays.
The agency warned there could be queues at peak times as people adjusted to the new lights.