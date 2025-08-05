NZTA plans to turn on a new set of traffic lights in Rotorua tomorrow. Photo / Andrew Warner

New traffic lights on State Highway 30, at Wharenui Rd, Rotorua, will be switched on from tomorrow - all going to plan.

“People travelling on SH30 are encouraged to drive with care as they approach the intersection and adjust to the road layout changes, with signals in place for people driving, walking and cycling,” a New Zealand Transport Agency statement said.

Wharenui Rd will be re-open to vehicles at the intersection after being closed to through traffic earlier this year.

A temporary speed limit of 40km/h is in place until new anti-skid surfacing can be laid.