Rotorua service station robbed, police searching for vehicle

The robbery was reported just after 7am.

Police are looking for a vehicle after a Rotorua service station was robbed this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police received reports of a robbery at a commercial premises on Edmund Rd just after 7am.

A Rotorua Daily Post photographer at the scene said tape had been put up around the forecourt at Gull Edmund Rd and it appeared the front of the shop had been damaged.

Robbery at Gull Edmund Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

The police spokeswoman could not confirm how many people were involved or what was taken but said no injuries were reported.

“The individuals have fled in a vehicle and police are currently working to locate it. Inquires are ongoing,” she said.

When contacted by the Rotorua Daily Post, a Gull Edmund Rd staff member confirmed they had been robbed but would not give any other information.







