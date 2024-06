In today’s NZ Herald headlines with Chereè Kinnear, New Zealanders demand new Defence Force planes, a cold blast brings chilly weather predictions & President Biden faces scrutiny.

Police are investigating a robbery at a Rotorua store.

A police spokesman said police were making inquiries following a robbery at a retail premises on Edmund Rd, between Nairn Rd and Homedale St, about 8pm on Sunday.

The Rotorua Daily Post understands the store is Four Square Edmund Rd.

The spokesman said he understood threats were made and a vehicle used by offenders to leave the scene was found later abandoned.