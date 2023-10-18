“Roadworks season” has Rotorua locals complaining of “diabolical” traffic, longer commutes and access issues for businesses as road-coned sites on highways surround the city.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says a reprieve is coming with works pausing for Labour Weekend, and as two projects near completion at State Highway 30 by Rotorua Airport and SH30/SH33 Te Ngae Junction.

The next two stages of the Eastern Corridor upgrade, however, remain unfunded and no long-term practical solution has been found for SH36 at Mangorewa Gorge after a 40-metre slip in June.

The updates come after the Rotorua Daily Post reported last week roadworkers were shot at with a BB gun, verbally abused and left traumatised on a detour route during the temporary closure of Utuhina Stream Bridge on State Highway 5/Old Taupō Rd that caused “shocking” delays. The bridge reopened last Friday.

The Rotorua Daily Post spoke to some businesses along SH30/Te Ngae Rd about the impacts of the roadworks on that route.

The owner of a business near Rotorua Airport, who spoke on the condition he was not named, said traffic conditions had been “getting better” after chipseal was laid.

“It’s been a bit of a challenge getting into work sometimes.”

The man said some days it could take him about an hour to get to work, with peak traffic times being around 8am and 5pm.

“I’m not a business that relies on foot traffic but people coming to me had to just push their way through it.”

Waka Kotahi has two roadworks sites on SH30/Te Ngae Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

The man said when the Utuhina Stream Bridge was closed traffic was “diabolical”.

“I’m looking forward to it all being done.”

One Te Ngae Rd business owner, who also would not be named, said the roadworks had increased his commute by about 20 minutes.

“There’s of course more traffic when people are going to and from work between 7am and 9.30am … and 4pm and 5pm,” the man said.

“Those are bad times but during the day it’s fine.”

Waka Kotahi warned last month this “roadworks season” would be “significant” in the Bay of Plenty with more than 250km of roads being rebuilt or resealed.

System manager for the region Roger Brady said all roadwork crews will be off the road around Rotorua by about midday on Friday to ease congestion.

Brady said most of the work near the airport, which began on September 10, was done.

“The road has been rebuilt and the first coat of seal has been applied. Over the coming days, the crew will be finishing up by sweeping the site and applying line marking, along with undertaking some minor drainage.”

Brady said a second chipseal coat would need to be applied next year.

“For the majority of the rebuild we have been able to work with two traffic lanes operating, which has minimised delays,” Brady said.

This had not been possible at times and there were longer delays when stop/go traffic management was needed. The agency had tried to time these periods outside of peak traffic hours whenever possible.

Roadworks between Isles Rd and Owhata Rd, part of the $35 million SH30 Eastern Corridor project, were due to finish in the new year.

“We are addressing safety and connectivity on the corridor, while accommodating for future growth and providing better travel choices,” Brady said.

The project’s ongoing first stage included widening the road to four lanes between Iles Rd and Basley Rd, new pedestrian crossings, raised safety platforms and service relocations.

“Improvements to the water main infrastructure is also being undertaken on behalf of Rotorua Lakes Council.”

Brady said a “long-term practical solution” had yet to be found for a slip on SH36 at Mongorewa Gorge.

A 40m section of the verge collapsed into the valley below State Highway 36 at Mangorewa Kaharoa Gorge this year.

The 40m-wide slip reduced SH36 through the Mangorewa Gorge, between Hamurana and Tauranga’s Pyes Pa, to one lane until mid-July.

Brady said investigations into why the site slipped had raised possible solutions.

“But each option presents challenges and until these are worked through we don’t have a confirmed construction methodology or a finalised cost.”

Brady said the narrowness of the gorge meant a short-term road closure could be required to ensure the safety of travellers and construction workers once “the fix gets under way towards the end of this year”.

In the meantime, traffic lanes had been moved over and there was a temporary speed limit to make the site safe.

“After a period of monitoring, our geotech team has determined the slip site is stable, so the risk to traffic is minimal.”

A safety upgrade to the SH30/33 intersection or Te Ngae Junction isnearly done more than a year after starting in September last year.

The project to build a new roundabout at the busy Whakatāne turnoff and a new right-turn bay for SH30 traffic turning into Rangiteaorere Rd was estimated to cost about $6.4m.

Brady said the new roundabout was completed in July with final chipsealing scheduled for this month, weather permitting.

“Line marking will be completed later this week on the asphalt surfacing laid last week.”

The remaining resurfacing and line marking are due to be done from Tuesday.

Brady said it could take up to a day, weather permitting, and warned motorists to expect delays as there would be temporary traffic management, slower speeds and a three-way stop/go, plus noise and vibration.

Works on the intersection also included roadside safety barriers and a retaining wall.

