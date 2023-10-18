Voyager 2023 media awards

Rotorua roadworks season: Where SH30, SH33, SH36 and SH5 projects are at

Maryana Garcia
Roadworks on Te Ngae road to the airport

“Roadworks season” has Rotorua locals complaining of “diabolical” traffic, longer commutes and access issues for businesses as road-coned sites on highways surround the city.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says a reprieve is coming with

