“We know most drivers do the right thing – but even one risky choice can have serious consequences.”

King said the site was set up with clear signs and electronic boards to give drivers plenty of warning.

“We understand that road works can be disruptive to travel – we are doing this work so you can have safer and smoother journeys and we aim to give plenty of notice before work starts, and around the work site.

“We ask that you plan ahead and factor in time for some delays.

“Rebuilding roads takes time, skill, and care – and every safe choice from drivers helps us get the job done faster and safer.

“Let’s work together to keep everyone safe – respect the cones, respect the crew, respect the road."

The works at Mamaku started on September 15 and were due to take up to five weeks, between 7am and 5pm each workday.

“Temporary traffic management will include stop/go operations.

“Speed restrictions will be present with the uneven surface until line marking is complete. Please drive with care and expect moderate delays,” NZTA said.

Meanwhile, a 40km/h speed limit was in place on SH30 Te Ngae Rd approaching the Wharenui Rd intersection until mid-October, when skid-resistant surfacing will be laid.

NZTA said road workers across Aotearoa New Zealand were out in all conditions every day, rebuilding and maintaining roads.

“Whether it’s a quick repair or a full rehabilitation, these crews work hard to keep our journeys safe, smooth, and reliable.

“But they can’t do it alone. We need every driver to play their part.”