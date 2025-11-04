Children at the nearby BestStart daycare complained of a “funny smell”, according to centre manager Neroli Lemon, but did not seem overly impacted by the smoke.
Resident Ryan Gray suggested the golf course should look at alternative means of waste disposal after witnessing children “covering their mouths” and “coughing” on the school run.
“It was a bit alarming and just pretty crappy to deal with because you are unsure what it is.”
Rules and recommendations for outdoor burning listed on the regional council’s website included not lighting a fire within 100m of a neighbouring dwelling, not burning household rubbish, plastics, or treated timber, ensuring garden waste is dry before burning and checking wind, weather, and local rules.
The council also advised letting neighbours know and keeping fires away from roads and highways, with airflow for efficient burning, and never during smoke inversion conditions.
