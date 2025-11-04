A regional council spokesperson said they were aware of a “green waste fire” in the Springfield area on Monday morning.

A planned burn-off at the Springfield Golf Course on Monday.

They said the fire fell outside the remit for open burning under the council’s Regional Natural Resources Plan.

“These rules state that any outdoor fire must not cause noxious or dangerous, offensive or objectionable smoke beyond the boundary of the property where the fire is located.”

The regional council was not made aware of the planned fire in advance, the spokesperson said.

It had since discussed the issue with the golf club and informed it of its “responsibilities going forwards”.

The council reminded residents planning on lighting an outdoor fire this summer to check the regional council website and ensure they were aware of the rules.

Fire and Emergency Northern Communications shift manager Ryan Geen confirmed it received a call about a vegetation fire at the golf course.

“This was then confirmed to be a controlled burn-off,” Geen said. No further action was required.

A Springfield Golf Club employee said the controlled fire was extinguished yesterday morning.

They said the burn-off consisted of green waste, including several recently felled dead trees.

Despite suggestions online, they said there was no rubber burned.

“It was just vegetation.”

They said the regional council was made aware of the burn-off in advance, along with Fire and Emergency.

“We’ve done everything correctly and how we’re supposed to do it.”

Children at the nearby BestStart daycare complained of a “funny smell”, according to centre manager Neroli Lemon, but did not seem overly impacted by the smoke.

Resident Ryan Gray suggested the golf course should look at alternative means of waste disposal after witnessing children “covering their mouths” and “coughing” on the school run.

“It was a bit alarming and just pretty crappy to deal with because you are unsure what it is.”

Rules and recommendations for outdoor burning listed on the regional council’s website included not lighting a fire within 100m of a neighbouring dwelling, not burning household rubbish, plastics, or treated timber, ensuring garden waste is dry before burning and checking wind, weather, and local rules.

The council also advised letting neighbours know and keeping fires away from roads and highways, with airflow for efficient burning, and never during smoke inversion conditions.

