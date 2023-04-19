About 450 Rotorua residents have had their say on the council's draft Annual Plan and there is still time for others to submit. Photo / NZME

An “outstanding amount” of feedback from 450 submitters was received on Rotorua’s draft Annual Plan in the first week of consultation.

This contrasts with last year’s plan, which received only 10 submissions in total.

Rotorua Lakes Council’s draft Annual Plan started public consultation on April 11 and continues until May 12.

It includes traditional methods – such as submitting online and through letters, email and consultation events – and the less conventional approach of collecting feedback through Facebook.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said she was pleased to see the community “so engaged” and said it was an “outstanding amount”.

Collecting feedback through its Facebook page was one of the ways it was trying to be as accessible as possible, she said.

Council district leadership and democracy deputy chief executive Oonagh Hopkins said the initial response had been fantastic compared to previous years.

“We still encourage those who have yet to have their say, do so via our website or attend one of our consultation events.”

The draft Annual Plan reflected the new council’s key priorities of housing, infrastructure, economy and community, she said.

“The draft plan aims to balance what the community needs most with the need for prudent management in the face of these significant financial challenges.”

A focus of the draft plan was to limit rate increases and a range of spending cuts and fee increases was proposed.

It was proposed rates would increase by 7.2 per cent, debt would rise by $51m and there would be a $141m capital projects programme.

Rotorua Lakes Council provided Local Democracy Reporting with the total number of submissions on previous years’ consultations.

Some years were in stark contrast to what had already been received this year, with only 10 submissions received for last year’s plan.

In 2021, however, about 780 submissions were received, given that plan impacted different parts of the community.

There were about 200 submissions for the 2020-21 consultation, which included consultation on the waste water contract.

In 2019-20 there were 27 submissions.

Three members of the public shared whether or not they were planning to submit on the draft Annual Plan.

Victoria resident Ron Slow. Photo / Andrew Warner

Victoria resident Ron Slow, in his 80s, said he was not planning to submit and trusted the council was capable of making the decisions.

“Got a good mayor, she’s on to it.”

He believed consultation was important if people had something to say.

Ōwhata resident Warren Morgan, in his 60s, said it was the first time he had heard about the consultation but said he might take a look. He believed consultation was important.

Ōwhata resident Warren Morgan. Photo / Andrew Warner

Matipo Heights resident Karen Murray, in her 50s, said she would “absolutely” be submitting.

Details about the draft Annual Plan, and how to submit, can be found on the council website.