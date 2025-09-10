“But at the same time, there are some amazing candidates and a wealth of really good people that we can vote for.”
She hoped Rotorua voters would elect candidates with the city’s future in mind.
“Rotorua is a vibrant city, with amazing resources and I think we should be proud to be here, proud of that culture.”
An impressed Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Andrew Moraes attended the event.
“Given that local government is such a small percentage of household expenditure - just 10% of total tax paid to Government - it’s fantastic to see so many people engaged with local elections that shape the place we call home.”
Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Melanie Short said the event was “very successful because it gave an opportunity for Rotorua’s constituents to engage directly with the candidates”.
Voting for council and regional council elections opened this week and closes October 11.
Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.