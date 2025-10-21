A Koutu resident says this man did a poo in a children's playground on Haumoana St in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

A Koutu resident says this man did a poo in a children's playground on Haumoana St in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

A playground pooper who wiped his hands on children’s play equipment after defecating nearby was chased off by hearty Koutu residents.

The man was spotted squatting at the Haumoana St playground in Rotorua on Sunday afternoon by an elderly resident.

Angela Wharekura said her mother-in-law was looking out the window and yelled out “what the hell is that guy doing?” after seeing him “doing poos” and wiping his hands on the equipment.

Wharekura said she ran over to the playground with her daughter and yelled at the man.

“I started taking photos and videos of him and he started to get aggressive and was walking over towards us saying, ‘I’m going to come over there and **** you up’.”