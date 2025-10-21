Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua residents confront man after playground defecation incident

Kelly Makiha
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read

A Koutu resident says this man did a poo in a children's playground on Haumoana St in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

A Koutu resident says this man did a poo in a children's playground on Haumoana St in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

A playground pooper who wiped his hands on children’s play equipment after defecating nearby was chased off by hearty Koutu residents.

The man was spotted squatting at the Haumoana St playground in Rotorua on Sunday afternoon by an elderly resident.

Angela Wharekura said her mother-in-law was looking out the window

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save