Smoke from the Rotorua Recycling Centre fire blanketed the surrounding area. Video / Supplied

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A fire at Rotorua Recycling Centre that blanketed the surrounding area with smoke was likely caused by careless disposal, authorities say.

Three fire trucks and a water tanker were called to a rubbish fire on Te Ngae Road at about 12.30pm on Saturday, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

The fire was extinguished and crews left at around 4.30pm.

In a written statement from Fire and Emergency today, a spokesperson said the fire at the centre was not suspicious.