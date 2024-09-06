Cole was grateful to Resene for donating 50 litres of recycled paint for the association to fix up the building.
Graffiti Busters contacted the association about the graffiti to offer advice.
Cole said the association would paint over any new graffiti.
He understood he may need to paint over it a few times before it stopped.
A Rotorua Lakes Council spokesman said it promptly addressed graffiti when it was reported.
“Our public spaces are meant for everyone to enjoy, and vandalism or graffiti ruins this experience for everyone. It’s always disappointing to see public buildings, playgrounds and other areas damaged or defaced.”
“We provide a free graffiti removal service for residential and small business property owners who are unable to remove it themselves. To be eligible for the service the graffiti must be visible from the road.”
Steele said it was a serious crime that required a “strong community response”. The best way to combat tagging was prompt cleaning.
He asked racist or graffiti with bad language be reported immediately to 07 577 7000.
“We also ask people to call us if they see graffiti on council-owned assets and infrastructure. Graffiti on private businesses should be reported to the affected business for removal.”
People who see vandalism taking place should call 111 from a safe distance.
A police spokesman said it encouraged tagging or graffiti victims to report it to police via its 105 number or at the local station, or to the council. He said they ask for photographs of damage and any video footage.
Prevention measures include adequate lighting, CCTV cameras and signage to say it is there.
“It is recommended large blank areas such as fences or walls have natural coverings across them and items that can be climbed upon are removed.”
Anyone convicted of intentional damage faces up to seven years imprisonment.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.
