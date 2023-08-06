Voyager 2023 media awards

Rotorua ram raid: Two youths arrested after Selwyn Heights incident

Rotorua Daily Post
Quick Read
Police were called around 10.20pm. Photo / NZME

Two youths have been arrested following a ram raid in Rotorua.

Police received a report of a burglary at a business on Kokako St in Selwyn Heights around 10.20pm on Sunday.

A vehicle was used to enter the business, a spokesman said.

Police attended and deployed road spikes to bring a fleeing vehicle to a stop.

A short time later, police found an abandoned second vehicle that they believed to be associated with the burglary.

Two youths were arrested and inquiries were ongoing.


