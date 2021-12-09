Rotorua Queen's Birthday Honours recipient recognised for Fire and Emergency, community efforts

John Sandison, QSM, of Rotorua, with Governor-General of New Zealand Dame Cindy Kiro at the Investiture Ceremony at Government House. Photo / Supplied

Five Fire and Emergency New Zealand personnel, including John Sandison from Rotorua, were presented with their Queen's Birthday Honours by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro at Government House in Wellington on Tuesday.

John Sandison was a career firefighter with Fire and Emergency New Zealand in the Kawerau district from 1974 until retiring in 2018, while simultaneously volunteering with the Rotoma Volunteer Fire Brigade for 45 years.

John was officer in charge of Rotoma Volunteer Fire Brigade for several years.

He contributed significantly to volunteer training, retention and succession planning for the brigade, which operates in a community where there is a frequent turnover of residents.

He was the Kawerau Fire Brigade delegate to the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) for several years and was made an honorary life member of the union in 2018.

John has been a justice of the peace for the Rotorua district and Rotoma community since 1992.

He was a member and chairman of the board of trustees of Lake Rotoma Primary School between 1991 and 2000, and undertook school ground caretaker roles.

He helped build an obstacle course used by the Rotorua East Lakes school cluster, has co-ordinated fire safety programmes for schoolchildren, and provided transport for academic and sporting events.

Fire and Emergency board chairwoman Rebecca Keoghan says, "These five worthy recipients have provided years of contribution to help their communities become stronger, safer and more resilient, both through their efforts for Fire and Emergency, and through all their other community contributions.

"It is a pleasure to see their efforts recognised.

"On behalf of Fire and Emergency and the people of New Zealand, thank you for your outstanding service - your communities are richer for your work."