Judge John Bergseng last week lifted interim suppression that had prevented Williams’ name being published.

He said while Williams would suffer hardship from having his details published, he did not consider the hardship to be “extreme”, which was the threshold for continuing name suppression.

Judge Bergseng said Williams was living at his mother’s house in Rotorua on January 13 when he went to her neighbour’s house at 10.30pm, pulled down his pants and began doing an indecent act.

Kiriona was inside the house with her young children and Williams’ actions outside were caught on a security camera.

A neighbour eventually saw what Williams was doing and through their shared landlord contacted Kiriona.

Judge Bergseng said Williams moved around the outside of the property continuing the indecent act and at one point became shirtless.

Williams ran off when Kiriona’s friend arrived and yelled at him about 11pm.

Judge Bergseng said Williams suffered from a mild intellectual disorder, had ADHD and had used methamphetamine from the age of 17.

He noted Williams had made good progress since his arrest and he was in a “much better space”.

But Judge Bergseng said it was clear from the victim impact statement Williams’ offending had “highly traumatised” Kiriona.

She was now living in constant fear, even after he was caught, and she no longer allowed her children outside to play.

“She has been robbed of her safe place.”

His lawyer, Aidan McManus, said Williams had stopped using substances but then used them on the night of the offending.

She said he suffered from mental health issues but had support from family members in court.

A Rotorua mum was told by her neighbour's landlord to lock her door after a strange man was seen peeping through her kitchen window.

McManus said Williams and his family were afraid of repercussions of people knowing his identity particularly as he tried to get his life back on track. They were worried publication, including on social media, would result in people, such as “keyboard warriors”, putting their safety at risk.

She asked Judge Bergseng to impose a community-based sentence, saying if he had to wear an electronically monitored anklet, he wouldn’t be able to get a job in the roading industry.

“Employment for this young man will be a rehabilitative outcome as well.”

However, a Community Corrections spokeswoman in court told Judge Bergseng that community detention anklets could be managed once employment was confirmed.

Judge Bergseng imposed a sentence of four months’ community detention at a new address – no longer next to Kiriona – and 18 months’ intensive supervision with a 10pm to 6am curfew.

“I know you have said you don’t have any recollection of those events. What you did that night caused huge distress. It’s caused huge implications for not only your victim but the whole family,” Judge Bergseng said.

He said Williams had skills and was on the right path.

“It’s not a case of all hope is lost for you … stop using methamphetamine and there is a good chance you won’t step back in court again.”

Victim speaks out

Kiriona told the Rotorua Daily Post she was “a bit upset” by the sentencing outcome.

“But I just hope and pray that he never steps foot on my driveway again and actually gets the help he needs.”

She said she was having counselling, which was slowly helping her feel safer at night.

“I hope no one ever has to go through this because it is something that you’re never prepared for. As a parent, we try our best to keep our children safe. Home should be their safe place and unfortunately, his actions took away our sense of security and safety that night.”

Kiriona provided the Rotorua Daily Post with her victim impact statement.

The statement was not read in court but the judge referred to it.

In it, she said it was a “hideous crime” and the most horrible night of her life.

“The night it happened I was so scared because I didn’t know who you [Williams] were, if you were carrying weapons, what your mental headspace was like or what you were capable of doing. I was living in constant fear until you had been caught. I could only sleep for an hour as I kept having nightmares that you would get into my house.”

She said she still could not stand in her kitchen at night and suffered from anxiety.

“To find out that you in fact lived right in front of me was traumatising. You’ve been in very close proximity to me and my kids this whole time. You have robbed me of my safe place.”

Kiriona said she used to be a “really confident person” but was now “extremely scared at nights”, especially being a solo mother.

“I would never want anyone to go through this.”

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.