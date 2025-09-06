“That increase reflects the dedication of our animal control team,” he said.

Tui, one of the dogs rehomed from Rotorua's pound earlier this year. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

“Sadly, not every dog can be rehomed. In some cases, our team faces the very difficult decision of euthanasia.”

Reasons for this varied, but included behaviour, health issues or legal restrictions.

“This is never taken lightly and is deeply upsetting for our staff.”

A recent report highlighted that Rotorua euthanised about 50% of its impounded dogs, compared to 25% in neighbouring Tauranga.

Gaston said Rotorua’s situation was different from its neighbour’s.

Rotorua Lakes Council’s destination development group manager Jean-Paul Gaston. Photo / Andrew Warner

“Many of the dogs we deal with are classified as menacing, meaning they can’t be rehomed,” he said, also citing an increase in surrendered or roaming dogs and those seized for offences, which often require destruction under the Dog Control Act.

Euthanasia rates at other councils in the Bay of Plenty region include 52% in Kawerau and 74% in Ōpōtiki.

Dog owners in Rotorua must abide by the council’s dog policy, including yearly registration and rules around microchipping, kennel licensing and owning multiple dogs.

In the 2024-25 registration period, which ended on June 30, the council received registrations for 10,726 dogs.

With 11,926 known dogs in the district, this amounted to an 89.9% registration rate. Non-registration infringements totalled 771.

Roaming dogs remained an issue. An update to last month’s community and district development committee meeting showed that, in the most recent quarter, 425 of the 607 priority-one incidents – including dog attacks and rushing dogs – involved roaming dogs.

Rotoru's dog pound. A recent report highlighted that the council euthanised about 50% of its impounded dogs. Photo / Andrew Warner

Gaston urged people thinking about dog ownership to “carefully consider the commitment, responsibilities and costs involved” before doing so.

“By making informed choices, we can reduce the number of dogs needing our care and give more animals the chance of a safe and loving home.”

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said it promoted responsible animal ownership.

This included choosing suitable pets, providing food, shelter, healthcare, training, exercise, identification, desexing, end-of-life care and emergency planning, and preventing harm to others and the environment.

“Animals must only be kept as companions when a person has the knowledge, ability, and means to provide them with a good life where they experience positive welfare and their physical, health and behavioural needs are met.”

