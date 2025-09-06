Advertisement
Rotorua pound rehomes more dogs, but many still being put down

Mathew Nash
By
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Rotorua is rehoming more of its impounded dogs but many still end up being euthanised. Photo / 123RF

Rotorua Lakes Council is pleading for residents to make “informed choices” before getting a dog, as it aims to put down fewer animals.

While rehoming statistics were positive and euthanasia rates trending down, the council said it was still “deeply upsetting” for animal control staff to put down impounded puppies.

