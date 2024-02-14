A police operation focused on commercial burglaries, youth and gang crime in Rotorua. Photo / NZME

A police operation focused on commercial burglaries, youth and gang crime in Rotorua. Photo / NZME

A five-day operation targeting commercial burglaries, youth and gang crime in Rotorua has resulted in several arrests.

Police say the operation followed an increase in commercial burglaries at night, and vehicle crime often associated with these burglaries.

In a statement this afternoon, Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Van Kempen said two people were arrested for allegedly committing multiple burglaries. As well, seven stolen vehicles were recovered and 12 youths were dealt with for a range of related alleged offences.

Van Kempen said the operation was a “huge success for Rotorua” and police would look at similar operations going forward.

Police were assisted by youth aid, the police dog section and community staff.

Rotorua Lakes Council provided use of CCTV cameras to help, Van Kempen said.

Van Kempen said bringing the different groups together allowed everyone to learn from one another, especially in areas such as decision-making when it came to youth.

“Community safety is a priority for Rotorua police, and our teams are working tirelessly to ensure this happens.”

District Commander Tim Anderson spent Saturday night with the “formidable” operation team and said he was “extremely impressed”.

“It’s great to see our people out there doing such an incredible job for their community.”







