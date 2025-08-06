Rotorua police operation in Ōwhata: Public urged to avoid area
The public are asked to avoid Scott Ave in Rotorua due to a police operation. Photo / File
A police operation is under way in the Rotorua suburb of Ōwhata this morning.
The public are asked to avoid Scott Ave due to the operation, a police statement said.
“The operation is pre-planned, and there is not believed to be any risk to public safety.
“Cordons are in place,
and some staff are armed as a precaution.”