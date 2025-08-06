The public are asked to avoid Scott Ave in Rotorua due to a police operation. Photo / File

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The public are asked to avoid Scott Ave in Rotorua due to a police operation. Photo / File

A police operation is under way in the Rotorua suburb of Ōwhata this morning.

The public are asked to avoid Scott Ave due to the operation, a police statement said.

“The operation is pre-planned, and there is not believed to be any risk to public safety.

“Cordons are in place, and some staff are armed as a precaution.”