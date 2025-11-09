Advertisement
Rotorua police appeal for sightings of missing girl Cincere-Roze

Rotorua Daily Post
Police are searching for 7-year-old Cincere-Roze.

Police are searching for a missing 7-year-old girl in Rotorua.

Cincere-Roze was reported missing after failing to turn up at her school this morning, and there is “urgent concern” for her welfare, a police statement said.

She was last seen about 7.30am at her Mountain Rd address in Western

