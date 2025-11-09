Police are searching for 7-year-old Cincere-Roze.

Cincere-Roze was reported missing after failing to turn up at her school this morning, and there is “urgent concern” for her welfare, a police statement said.

She was last seen about 7.30am at her Mountain Rd address in Western Heights, and told a family member she intended to walk to school – which is not within walking distance.

Police said they were “actively making inquiries to locate her, and are seeking urgent help from the public”.