There was an alleged armed robbery at the Gull petrol station in Rotorua this morning. Photo / NZME

Four men with a screwdriver allegedly knocked a man to the ground this morning and ripped out the cash register from a Rotorua gas station.

The man who was working at the time confirmed there was an aggravated robbery this morning.

Mechanic David Mata at Edmund Rd Automart said he heard about the incident when he got in at 8am.

He said there was one person working at the Gull petrol station when it happened and had heard from him that four men with a screwdriver for intimidation had come into the station before 7am.

He said the man working was knocked to the ground and was "shaken up" when he arrived.

Mata said he saw that the cash register had been ripped out.

Mata said the incident was "nothing new to us" with the last event like this happening six months ago.

Police have been approached for comment.