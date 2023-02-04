Pest Control advise for summer

Rotorua can expect an infestation of creepy crawlies from as early as next week as the soaked city finally begins to dry out, pest exterminators say.

Alpeco managing director Heiko Kaiser said the recent spate of wet weather and flooding had a significant impact on the local bug population.

Kaiser said he knew from previous years that the moment the sun shone, it increased humidity, and the breeding cycle of flying insects, particularly flies, was “twice as high”.

A “definite increase” in population was expected, he said.

“With the humidity and the excess water flooding places, we’re seeing them popping out trying to find dry places for shelter.”

He said when it rained, insects were “just like us” and needed somewhere dry and warm. Often they would come inside or under the house, so look out for infestations as it “doesn’t take long” for them to invade, Kaiser said.

“Flying insects need the sunshine and humidity - that is the danger,” Kaiser said. “When the warm weather comes next week, we will see an increase in flies and wasp callouts.

“It’s raining, raining, raining, they’ve been pushed out of their homes, they are agitated and they’re trying to survive. They’re going for protein, so everything will smell good to wasps.”

Kaiser said he noticed climate change impacting the breeding cycles of insects.

“When you have a sharp winter, lots of frosts, and cold it reduces a lot of bugs but due to the warmer winters we are having, they don’t die.

“All the flying insects are just waiting for the sunshine to come,” said Kaiser.

Kaiser said wasps were already out on the lake edges. This was possibly due to the harvesting of the weed in Lake Rotorua, he said.

Kaiser said cockroaches had a higher breeding cycle in Rotorua due to the high geothermal activity and warmth, so if cockroaches were outside a property, it was likely due to the humidity from the floods.

Kaiser said trees touching the walls of the exterior of houses were also a cockroach risk factor. Native cockroaches could not fly and were leaving their rain-sodden homes.

Kaiser’s biggest piece of advice was preparation and prevention, especially in light of weather conditions affected by climate change.

Pest Control specialist Heiko Kaiser. Photo / Andrew Warner

“Sometimes I feel we’re just waiting too long. It’s too late and then you’ve got a heavy infestation,” Kaiser said.

Bay Pest Services manager and master pest control technician Chris Brunel said he was always sceptical of climate change but had noticed a trend over the last five years regarding insect behaviour.

“I suspect it is climate change. We’re going to get more of this weather - wet and humid. Bugs generally love wet and humid weather,” Brunel said.

After 33 years in the business, Brunel said he was likely one of the longest-serving pest exterminators and he had noticed a lot of changes in his time.

He said the recent rain had not helped as it tended to flush bugs out, such as ants, Gisborne cockroaches, and rodents.

“Any insect loves humidity, they thrive, but the rain has definitely driven them indoors,” Brunel said.

Brunel said those who have suffered flood damage through their houses were particularly vulnerable now.

“There will be issues with rodent population in these areas. There will be rats for Africa,” he said.

“The next thing will be flies. With the increased floodwaters, it will get steamy - there is so much water in the environment - insects will go nuts,” Brunel said.

He recommended getting advice from a registered pest control technician. He said some such as himself did not charge for advice.

“Rather than napalm bomb the place, you’re better to have the discussion with one of us,” Brunel said.

Brunel said the pest management association of New Zealand would best inform those interested in getting help.

“Unfortunately, in this industry, people will come out and do what you want and take your money. There are lots of cowboys around, jack of all trades, master of none.

“Sometimes getting advice before you start will prevent you from getting ripped off,” Brunel said.

MetService projected light rain for the next three days and the first sunny day for Rotorua will be on Tuesday with a high of 24 degrees.