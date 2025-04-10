Dr Johan Morreau died on March 22 after a long illness. Photo / Supplied
Dr Johan Morreau, a Rotorua paediatrician, is remembered for his advocacy in children’s health and dedication to family.
He served as Rotorua Hospital’s chief medical officer and was honoured for his community health services.
Morreau passionately advocated for investment in the first 1000 days of a child’s life.
Love and connection: these are elements Rotorua paediatrician Dr Johan Morreau said were vital for developing an infant’s brain.
They are also words that help describe his legacy as a leading advocate for investing in children’s health, and a dedicated family man.
Morreau died on March 22 after a long illness. He has been remembered by colleagues and his family as adventurous, passionate, and an “amazing” father and husband.
A joint statement from his children – Luke, Ben, and Nina Morreau – saidabout 400 people gathered on March 26 to celebrate the doctor’s life in the Whakarewarewa Forest, where he loved to mountain bike and walk.
Morreau sat on several boards, including the Australasian College of Physicians, QE Health, and the Vietnam Health Trust, which trains doctors and nurses in Vietnam, the statement said.
He also gave specialist evidence at the inquests into the deaths of abused toddlers Nia Glassie and Moko Rangitoheriri and he was deeply passionate about advocating for investment in the first 1000 days of a child’s life, from conception.
Morreau gave a “powerful” Ted talk in 2016 on that topic – a talk his children said he would be honoured for people to watch.
In it, he discusses how New Zealand could better invest in children and parenting during pregnancy and the “critical” early years, to best set each child up for life.
“We often say it is love and connection that will grow and develop an infant’s brain.”
‘His heart belonged to Rotorua’
Beyond medicine, the siblings said, their “active and adventurous” father served on school boards, coached football, and played veterans’ cricket.
Morreau’s family were his proudest achievement.
Wife Karen was the “love of his life”. The couple also had eight grandchildren.
He was drawn to helping people after a specialist told him he wouldn’t play rugby again after suffering a back injury.
“He went to med school to prove he’d be a better orthopaedic surgeon than [that specialist].”
“Those of us who worked with him experienced the passion, wisdom, kindness, empathy, academic rigour and genuine aroha that he brought to his work.”
Morreau had a national role in advocating for child health and also visited Vietnam many times, teaching health professionals in a regional hospital about aspects of child health.
Rotorua GP Dr Cate Mills said Morreau taught her part of her paediatrics diploma and was at the births of her first two children.
From a general practice perspective, “we really appreciated the time that he took when we needed advice or help with our patients”.
He made an “outstanding contribution” to children’s health, medicine, teaching, and community organisations.
Former Lakes DHB chairman, dentist, and current Rotorua Trust chairman Stewart Edward said Morreau significantly contributed to the beginnings of Tipu Ora – a health, education, and social services provider.