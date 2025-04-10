“It was an emotional, multicultural day with stories and love – a reflection of the impact Dad had over his 73 years.

“Dad never sought accolades – he simply wanted to do his job well so he could help people. But through that quiet dedication, he was honoured many times.”

In 2009, Johan Morreau was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for his services to community health.

Dr Johan Morreau pictured at the end of 2008 when he was recognised in the New Year's honours list. Photo / Kelvin Teixeira

He served 11 years as Rotorua Hospital’s chief medical officer and in 2017 was elected to the Lakes District Health Board.

Morreau sat on several boards, including the Australasian College of Physicians, QE Health, and the Vietnam Health Trust, which trains doctors and nurses in Vietnam, the statement said.

He also gave specialist evidence at the inquests into the deaths of abused toddlers Nia Glassie and Moko Rangitoheriri and he was deeply passionate about advocating for investment in the first 1000 days of a child’s life, from conception.

Morreau gave a “powerful” Ted talk in 2016 on that topic – a talk his children said he would be honoured for people to watch.

In it, he discusses how New Zealand could better invest in children and parenting during pregnancy and the “critical” early years, to best set each child up for life.

“We often say it is love and connection that will grow and develop an infant’s brain.”

‘His heart belonged to Rotorua’

Beyond medicine, the siblings said, their “active and adventurous” father served on school boards, coached football, and played veterans’ cricket.

Morreau’s family were his proudest achievement.

Wife Karen was the “love of his life”. The couple also had eight grandchildren.

He was drawn to helping people after a specialist told him he wouldn’t play rugby again after suffering a back injury.

“He went to med school to prove he’d be a better orthopaedic surgeon than [that specialist].”

Dr Johan Morreau, pictured in 2018, speaking about the importance of the first 1000 days of a child's life. Photo / Ben Fraser

Morreau switched to paediatrics because he loved the challenge of different areas of medicine.

He and Karen arrived in Rotorua in 1984 intending to stay for one year – “41 years later, they never left”.

He had a “deep appreciation” for Māori culture and felt connected to his work at Rotorua Hospital and the community.

“His heart belonged to Rotorua.”

An ‘amazing husband’ of 49 years

Karen said she and her “amazing husband” were married for 49 years – he was clever, sporty, political, and “involved”.

They travelled through South America to London, where they worked for two years and travelled Europe.

They moved back to New Zealand, where Luke and Ben were born. Samoa was next, where “a truck used to toot outside our window at night if Johan was needed”.

Paediatrician Dr Johan Morreau pictured in 2019. Photo / Ben Fraser

A consultant job brought them to Rotorua, where Nina was born.

On Morreau’s sabbaticals, the family spent time in Denver in the United States and Oxford in England.

The couple took the children to Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Morreau also loved climbing mountains – the couple spent time in the Himalayas, the Dolomites and Borneo.

‘He was astonishing’

Former Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick said Morreau was a “very dear friend and colleague” for 42 years.

Chadwick said she was in charge of maternity when Morreau was employed in the paediatric team.

“He was astonishing.

Former Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick pictured in 2021. Photo / Andrew Warner

“He dared to take on the status quo and he challenged when he saw things were not right. But he never challenged without a solution.”

She said Morreau’s “greatest legacy” was his advocacy for the importance of investing in the first 1000 days of a child’s life.

A statement from Morreau’s Health NZ paediatric colleagues said he was a caring and dedicated paediatrician for more than 35 years until his retirement in 2018.

His high standards of paediatric care positively affected “thousands” of tamariki, teenagers and their whānau.

“Those of us who worked with him experienced the passion, wisdom, kindness, empathy, academic rigour and genuine aroha that he brought to his work.”

Morreau had a national role in advocating for child health and also visited Vietnam many times, teaching health professionals in a regional hospital about aspects of child health.

Rotorua GP Dr Cate Mills pictured in 2024. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua GP Dr Cate Mills said Morreau taught her part of her paediatrics diploma and was at the births of her first two children.

From a general practice perspective, “we really appreciated the time that he took when we needed advice or help with our patients”.

He made an “outstanding contribution” to children’s health, medicine, teaching, and community organisations.

Former Lakes DHB chairman, dentist, and current Rotorua Trust chairman Stewart Edward said Morreau significantly contributed to the beginnings of Tipu Ora – a health, education, and social services provider.

His paediatric knowledge “was given so generously to the Māori community”.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.