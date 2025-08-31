Nicholson first reported the issue to Rotorua Lakes Council in late July but was told pest control was not its responsibility. The Department of Conservation (DoC) then referred him to Bay of Plenty Regional Council, which initially advised there was little it could do.

Nicholson said he was told to buy two slug guns and hire a specialist. Poisoning and the introduction of disease were also ruled out as options.

While pests such as wallabies are targeted for eradication by the regional council, rabbits are classified only as an advisory pest and are therefore not subject to specific control intervention. Instead, the council offers advice to landowners.

“It just seemed as if nobody wanted to do the work,” Nicholson said.

“They just passed the buck.”

After Local Democracy Reporting contacted the regional council, Nicholson said the council confirmed it would arrange for a local farmer to “shoot anything that looks like a rabbit” in the neighbourhood.

Rotorua Lakes Council and the regional council both confirmed receiving a report in late July. The regional council said early discussions focused on Nicholson hiring an expert with “the correct licence, gear and permissions” to do the work.

“Our biosecurity officer has since contacted Mr Nicholson and offered contractor details,” a council spokesperson said. “His preference was for the officer to instruct the contractor directly, which has now been actioned.”

Initially, regional council biosecurity manager Greg Corbett said rabbit infestations were generally the responsibility of landowners.

“Typically, we advise landowners to get professional help and can provide details of contractors who have the appropriate licences and skills,” he said.

Effective rabbit control often requires a combination of methods such as poisoning, fumigation, night shooting and long-term habitat modification, though each has limitations, said Corbett.

European rabbits arrived in the 1800s and are major agricultural pests. Control methods exist, including introduced viruses, but populations rebound, requiring ongoing management.

“Their impact on conservation land is low compared to other introduced species,” said DoC Rotorua supervisor Courtney Scatchard.

“We would consider intervention on conservation land if an introduced pest was having a significant impact on natural, cultural, or recreation values.”

The infested plot beside Nicholson’s property is Māori freehold land. The 157ha block is administered by the Whangamoa Trust, which was approached for comment.

