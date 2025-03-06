Rosie Riggir has been appointed as the new general manager of the Geyser Community Foundation.

Chair Helene Phillips said Riggir had the skills and experience to grow the foundation’s profile and lead it into the second phase of development, to extend its activities and grow its donor base.

Riggir said she was thrilled and deeply honoured with the appointment.

Theatre production to take stage

Māori cirque theatre production Te Tangi a Te Tūī is set to take the stage at Sir Howard Morrison Centre in August.

The performance, presented by Te Pou Theatre, The Dust Palace, and Performing Arts Network of New Zealand, is an exploration of love, loss, and hope, blending te reo Māori with circus theatre.

It was written by Tainui Tukiwaho (Te Arawa, Tuhoe and Tūwharetoa) and Amber Curreen (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi). Tukiwaho and lead circus artist Eve Gordon are from Rotorua.

Weekday flights launched

Sunair has launched weekday return flights between Whakatāne and Hamilton on a Piper Aztec six-seater aircraft.

Waikato Regional Airport chief executive Mark Morgan said Hamilton to Whakatane was a five-hour return drive and daily return flights were great news for business people and holiday makers.

Talking meat

Speakers including global meat market expert Simon Quilty, economist Shamubeel Eaqub and motivational speaker David Letele will feature at Out the Gate 2025 in Rotorua this month.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand’s Justine Kidd said the event on March 26 in Rotorua was about providing sheep and beef farmers with the information, tools, and fresh perspectives they needed to navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead. B+LNZ’s annual meeting will also be a part of the event.







