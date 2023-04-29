Rotorua MyLotto player wins $21K in live draw

Eleven players from around New Zealand became $21,839 richer on Saturday night. Photo / Supplied

One MyLotto player from Rotorua could be $21,839 richer after Saturday’s Lotto Second Division live draw.

The Rotorua winner is one of 11 other players to draw a prize.

One Lotto player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $36,020.

Meanwhile, a ticket winning one New Zealander $200,000 in Saturday’s Lotto Strike draw was bought from New World Rolleston.

But the biggest prize remained out of reach, bringing the Powerball jackpot to $5m for Wednesday night’s draw.