Rotorua Musical Theatre bringing nostalgia, laughs and song with show

'Keep the Home Fire Burning' creative team, from left, Stephanie Axtens (choreographer), Sue Morrison (director), Noelle Dannenbring (musical director). Photo / Willi Werner

A feeling of nostalgia mixed with laughter and song is what's on the cards for those who attend an upcoming theatre show this month.

The Rotorua Musical Theatre is presenting "Keep the Home Fires Burning" from April 10 to April 25 at the Casablanca Theatre.

This show is a musical comedy set in wartime. The audience can follow the Home Guard as they attempt to put on a show for their soldiers overseas.

Director Sue Morrison says it is a funny show with a big cast of about 20.

"It's funny, but there is a moment where we get a bit serious paying respect towards the Anzacs, and then we come back to have a rollicking time of laughs and songs.

"It is a great show for all ages, but particularly the older age groups."

Sue says rehearsals have been going very well, with the cast and crew having a lot of fun.

She says they started preparing a year ago but had to stop halfway through because of the Covid lockdown.

"We've postponed it and taken it up again this year, and we figured since it has the Anzac perspective it would be great to run it around Anzac Day."

She says some members of the original cast were not able to do the postponed show, but they had successfully replaced those spots.

"There's a mixture of old and new, and that's in both the cast and crew."

Sue says her highlight of this production's process has been working with the cast.

"I've got some very good singers in this show and people with a great sense of humour.

"We've all enjoyed each other's company and it hasn't just been me putting it all together, we've all had a hand in it somewhere along the way."

She was also excited for people to see the hair and make-up by Donald Hollingsworth from Mai Hair Salon.

"It's absolutely gorgeous and will take people back [in time]."

She says we are fortunate here in New Zealand that at the moment we are able to put on and attend shows.

"It's a great way to take your mind off everything. Come along and have a couple of hours of laugh, song and fun."

The details

- What: Rotorua Musical Theatre presents "Keep The Home Fires Burning"

- When: April 10 to April 25

- Where: Casablanca Theatre

- Tickets available at www.iticket.co.nz