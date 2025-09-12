Advertisement
Rotorua Museum funding gap sparks debate at Grey Power election forum

Mathew Nash
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Grey Power candidate meeting at the Arawa Bowling Club. Photo / Mathew Nash

The future of Rotorua Museum was a hot topic at a meet-the-candidates event hosted by Rotorua Grey Power yesterday.

More than 100 members of Rotorua’s senior community were in attendance as candidates for the district’s mayor, councillor and regional councillor positions had the chance to share relevant policies.

A total

