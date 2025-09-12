But it was the museum which briefly became a political football – particularly how to fund the final $8.3 million shortfall for exhibitions, with just $1.24m raised so far.

Last month the council warned the gap was a “significant risk,” and some of the currently acquired funding for the overall construction project depended on a full reopening.

Jo-Anne La Grouw of the Rotorua Museum Centennial Trust asked candidates for a show of hands to see if they supported the council “putting their hands in their pockets” to cover the shortfall.

Jo-Anne La Grouw speaks at the Grey Power candidate meeting at the Arawa Bowling Club. Photo / Mathew Nash

After some candidates suggested this could be done but “in partnership” with other entities, La Grouw said: “Not with partnerships. We’ve tried all the funding bodies we can think of. They’ve all been bled dry.”

La Grouw, who has funded $200,000 toward the exhibition space with her husband, Joe, via the Centennial Trust, recommended the council pay the final amount. She highlighted community feedback to a council museum submission from 2023, in which 85% supported the full reopening and restoration of the museum as a motivation.

Rotorua Museum building. Photo / Andrew Warner

General ward candidate Ryan Gray said this was a question for the ratepayers of Rotorua.

General ward candidate Ben Sandford suggested bringing economic development decisions in-house from RotoruaNZ and ensuring the museum was profitable once reopened.

Mayor Tania Tapsell highlighted plans for a “Tudor Towers” fundraising event.

Māori ward candidate Merepeka Raukawa-Tait highlighted the potential for borrowing as the museum project “cannot drag on”.

In last month’s community and district development committee meeting, the council highlighted a potential $800,000 in indicative further funding for the exhibition space as well as investigating a reduced budget for delivery. In June, the council agreed to contribute $181,700 towards the exhibition stage.

Chair Gerald Hanson said it was the best Grey Power candidate event he had hosted.

While the museum may have been a talking point, Hanson said he was more impressed that candidates tackled more audience-relevant topics – such as rates, free parking, crime and homelessness - head on.

Gerald Hanson at the Grey Power candidates meeting at Arawa Bowling Club. Photo / Mathew Nash

“I do think it helped people decide who to vote for,” said Hanson.

“People had their favourites from existing councillors anyway, but some spoke very well, while others didn’t speak particularly well. But that’s something the newbies will pick up if they get voted in.”

He was disappointed some candidates could not make it to either event, saying Grey Power voters “need to know who they are voting for”, but overall was “very pleased” with how both events transpired.

Voting for Rotorua’s local elections is now open and closes on October 11.

