Rotorua MP Todd McClay’s team help Richard Hazeldine-Barber, who has a rare disability, secure a home

Kelly Makiha
By
4 mins to read
Richard Hazeldine-Barber packing to leave his Habitat For Humanity rental. Photo / Kelly Makiha

A Rotorua man with a disability who feared homelessness after being told to leave his Habitat for Humanity rental to make way for a Government housing development has finally found a new home.

It went

