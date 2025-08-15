“He led wananga and wharenui services and was greatly loved by the church family, his own whānau and many in the wider community. He will be greatly missed. Until we meet again, Jack.”
Rotorua police Senior Constable Viv Sutton described Te Pairi as a “local legend”.
“He was a staunch advocate of road safety who had a gentle, loving nature.”
He was a foundation member of the Blue Light youth driving Navigator programme.
“Jackson was very generous with his time and wisdom. We will miss his beautiful smile and his positive kōrero. His legacy will live on through his whānau and all of the young people who were lucky enough to spend time with him. Jackson - we salute you,” Sutton said.
Good friend and fellow driving instructor Henry Flavell said Te Pairi was a “whole-hearted man”.
“Everything he gave was with his heart. He was more than a driving instructor - he was like a policeman, a counsellor, and a father to most of those kids.”
Flavell said genuine people such as Te Pairi were rare.
“He lived by his words of honesty and integrity.”
Flavell said Te Pairi often gave more free lessons than paid ones.
“He was my best friend. He knew every situation and knew how to step in and mend it.”
Daughter Heriata Rurehe said her father had the heart of a lion and a smile that warmed a room.
“Dad is not only a beautiful man but the ultimate dad, our biggest supporter, our go-to for all things, our fierce protector of his wife and children, pillar of our family, our biggest fan and the best koro to all mine and my brothers’ children.”
“He would never leave us without us saying we loved him, every time.”
“The best dad in the world. All our cherished family memories live on in us.”
Te Pairi is survived by his wife Zelda and six children. He was buried on Sunday at the urupā at Rangitahi Marae, Murupara.