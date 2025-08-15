“He taught literally thousands of people to drive with his unique ability to gain people’s confidence and his genuine care for whoever he met.”

Moore said Te Pairi’s “life-changing encounter with Jesus Christ” 30 years ago - when he turned his back on gang life - radically altered his life direction.

Te Pairi became a valued church leader, serving as an elder and, more recently, as an ordained pastor at the Equippers Church.

“He led wananga and wharenui services and was greatly loved by the church family, his own whānau and many in the wider community. He will be greatly missed. Until we meet again, Jack.”

Driving instructor Jackson Te Pairi has been praised by family and others who knew him.

Rotorua police Senior Constable Viv Sutton described Te Pairi as a “local legend”.

“He was a staunch advocate of road safety who had a gentle, loving nature.”

He was a foundation member of the Blue Light youth driving Navigator programme.

“Jackson was very generous with his time and wisdom. We will miss his beautiful smile and his positive kōrero. His legacy will live on through his whānau and all of the young people who were lucky enough to spend time with him. Jackson - we salute you,” Sutton said.

Good friend and fellow driving instructor Henry Flavell said Te Pairi was a “whole-hearted man”.

“Everything he gave was with his heart. He was more than a driving instructor - he was like a policeman, a counsellor, and a father to most of those kids.”

Flavell said genuine people such as Te Pairi were rare.

“He lived by his words of honesty and integrity.”

Flavell said Te Pairi often gave more free lessons than paid ones.

“He’d call them burger lessons and say, ‘If you’ve got no money, then bring me a burger when you can’.”

Even during his last days, Te Pairi was thinking of others and asking, “How are you?”.

“He was a bumblebee. No matter who he met, he would pollinate, and that person would grow in some way or another.”

Driving instructor Jackson Te Pairi.

Millie Mead, who described herself as Te Pairi’s whāngai daughter, said she met Te Pairi when she was 14.

“I didn’t have a father in my life, and he stepped up and became that person.”

She said Te Pairi left behind his life as a patched Mongrel Mob member in 1997.

“He would always tell the story that it was the night that Princess Diana died that he gave his heart to the Lord and completely turned his life around.”

The tipping point was when he fell for Zelda, whom he went on to marry.

“He went to church because she invited him to come and watch her do kapa haka there. He kept going to church because he wanted to marry her.”

His son, Jaz Te Pairi, said he loved how his parents’ love led him to God.

“It was like he was chasing after a girl, but really it was God chasing after him.”

He said Te Pairi was the best father he could ask for.

“He was my best friend. He knew every situation and knew how to step in and mend it.”

Daughter Heriata Rurehe said her father had the heart of a lion and a smile that warmed a room.

“Dad is not only a beautiful man but the ultimate dad, our biggest supporter, our go-to for all things, our fierce protector of his wife and children, pillar of our family, our biggest fan and the best koro to all mine and my brothers’ children.”

“He would never leave us without us saying we loved him, every time.”

“The best dad in the world. All our cherished family memories live on in us.”

Te Pairi is survived by his wife Zelda and six children. He was buried on Sunday at the urupā at Rangitahi Marae, Murupara.

