“I couldn’t stop smiling,” the 28-year-old said of the “monumental moment”.

“It’s been a huge accomplishment for me in my personal life and goals.”

Rotorua model Kiara O’Leary - who won Miss Supermodel NZ in 2024 - placed second in Miss Tourism Worldwide in Singapore and Malaysia in March.

Her biggest inspiration was1983 Miss Universe winner, Lorraine Downes, a Kiwi.

“To become first runner-up is the closest we’ve [New Zealand] got in over 30 years now to a winning title, so that meant the world to me.”

O’Leary said it was a “non-stop” week.

“We were all up until probably midnight every single night and then 2am, trying to get ourselves ready for the next day ... hair sorted, outfits organised.”

They also toured Malaysia and Singapore “cuddling” Siberian Huskies at The Huskitory and saw the Merlion.

The contestants did a gift exchange to tell each other about their cultures, for which O’Leary bought some mud masks from Rotorua’s Polynesian Spa.

Before the pageant, she raised funds for her gowns and secured sponsorship. Her “biggest help” was Rotorua Rotary, who sponsored her $1000.

O’Leary and her sister made her national costume “from scratch”.

Next stop: Miami

Born and raised in Rotorua, O’Leary works full-time as a dental nurse and does modelling.

She has been invited to go to Miami in May for casting for Miami Swim Week.

“I’m very excited ... I burst into tears when I saw it.”

She understands she is the first New Zealander to be asked to attend.

O’Leary said if she wasn’t cast, she would spend a week on holiday.

If she was cast, it would be a “week of fashion shows really, in swimwear”.

She also helped Love Soup in Rotorua — a charity that provides food for people in need — and at Linton Park whānau days, which offered children’s games.

“I go out there to kind of be a pretty princess to show different types of things that they can do.”

This included sports, modelling, pageantry, and dancing, she said.

O’Leary — a ballerina for 11 years — also planned to visit Rotorua intermediate schools for ballet and hip-hop dance lessons with students.

She reckoned pageanting was her foot in the door to paid modelling.

The former Miss Rotorua Foundation mentor said she most enjoyed the ability to change someone’s perspective and confidence with pageantry and modelling.

She said pageants were “not all about beauty these days”.

“It’s also about brains and the way you stand confidently and proudly for yourself. It’s pretty much women empowerment.”

