Rotorua model Kiara O’Leary recently returned from Malaysia and Singapore, where she came second in the Miss Tourism Worldwide pageant.
The 28-year-old likes to inspire children to try new things and plans to give schoolkids ballet and hip-hop dance lessons.
O’Leary is going to the United States next month for casting for Miami Swim Week.
NZME has launched On The Up — a national campaign showcasing amazing stories of inspiration, success, courage and possibilities. In this story, reporter Megan Wilson talks to dental nurse and model Kiara O’Leary about her success in the world of pageants.
Kiara O’Leary has ticked off one of the goals she wanted to achieve before turning 30 — attending her first international pageant.
O’Leary — who won Miss Supermodel NZ last year — travelled to Singapore and Malaysia last month to represent New Zealand in Miss Tourism Worldwide.