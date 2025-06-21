Rotorua’s Papatūānuku Charitable Trust runs the Tāne Wānanga programme that helps tāne (men) reconnect with te taiao (the natural world).
A programme dubbed a lifeline for men who have “slipped through the cracks” has been awarded a $10,000 grant.
Rotorua’s Papatūānuku Charitable Trust runs the Tāne Wānanga programme that helps tāne (men) reconnect with te taiao (the natural world) to “strengthen their cultural identity and work towards positive change”,a statement said today.
Chief executive Renee Kingi said the wānanga (programme) was already making a significant difference for men who had often slipped through the cracks of other services.
“Papatūānuku teachings are pulled from ancient knowledge with simple tools to support whānau.
“This generous funding from New Zealand Community Trust ensures our wānanga can run twice a week for eight weeks, four times a year, in collaboration with Korowai Aroha, Tane Takitu Ake, who capture the health element.
The Tāne Wānanga programme had become a lifeline for many in the community, especially with limited services available for men, the statement said.
Chengchen Ren, a member of the programme, said he went through a rough patch in November 2024.
“I had a manic episode and was hospitalised for two months.
“I was signed up to the programme straight away and started the following week.
“Although I am a very driven and capable person, this recovery became a ‘soft landing’ for me.
“Normally each manic episode is followed by a depressive episode. This time it did not. I attribute that to the Papatūānuku programme.”
Matiu Kiel said the 10-week programme brought many positive changes in his life.
“This reconnection lit a flame inside me, urging me to learn my whakapapa, and I reconnected with my tupuna.
“I now have a pepeha I recite every chance I get and am very proud of it.”
Hozay Wharerahi said: “I had given up on other services. With Papatūānuku I started to see a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel... I also made major progress with my children with their support.”