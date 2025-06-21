Rotorua’s Papatūānuku Charitable Trust runs the Tāne Wānanga programme that helps tāne (men) reconnect with te taiao (the natural world).

“Since initiating this programme, we’ve seen a noticeable reduction in family harm, substance abuse, and an increase in positive engagement and self-improvement,” Kingi said.

Papatūānuku Charitable Trust employs eight staff, including Pou Tiaki, who carry a combined caseload of up to 80 whānau.

Referrals come from police, community organisations, government agencies, and self-referrals.

The Tāne Wānanga programme had become a lifeline for many in the community, especially with limited services available for men, the statement said.

Chengchen Ren, a member of the programme, said he went through a rough patch in November 2024.

“I had a manic episode and was hospitalised for two months.

“I was signed up to the programme straight away and started the following week.

“Although I am a very driven and capable person, this recovery became a ‘soft landing’ for me.

Rotorua’s Papatūānuku Charitable Trust runs the Tāne Wānanga programme that helps tāne (men) reconnect with te taiao (the natural world).

“Normally each manic episode is followed by a depressive episode. This time it did not. I attribute that to the Papatūānuku programme.”

Matiu Kiel said the 10-week programme brought many positive changes in his life.

“This reconnection lit a flame inside me, urging me to learn my whakapapa, and I reconnected with my tupuna.

“I now have a pepeha I recite every chance I get and am very proud of it.”

Hozay Wharerahi said: “I had given up on other services. With Papatūānuku I started to see a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel... I also made major progress with my children with their support.”

NZCT general manager of grants, Ben Hodges, said helping tāne reconnect with their whakapapa, find their mana, and hope again was powerful.

“We’re proud to support kaupapa that uplifts whānau and builds strong communities.

“We particularly love their use of active outdoor recreation to connect participants with nature and positive change.”

“Grants like this wouldn’t be possible without the responsible gaming partnerships we share with Kasper’s Sports Bar, Mo’s Bar and the West End Tavern.” - Content supplied by NZCT