MetService Severe weather: January 31 - February 1.

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell says “it may be wise” for residents in low-lying areas or near waterways to consider finding alternative accommodation tonight after MetService issued a red heavy rain warning for the Bay of Plenty west of Kawerau.

The red warning has been issued for between 3am to 9pm tomorrow when up to 150mm of rain is forecast at rates of up to 25mm/h.

MetService says this rain is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities.

“As a precaution, it may be wise for those living in low-lying areas or near waterways to consider finding alternative accommodation tonight,” Tapsell said.

“Because the ground is now totally saturated from the rainfall we’ve already had, more heavy rain increases the risk of flooding so we want to make sure people are vigilant and prepared to act if needed.

“If you are apprehensive and in need of advice, support or assistance, including accommodation, please call the council.

“We want to make sure everyone is as prepared as possible in the event of flooding so please take precautions and err on the side of caution.

“Our contractors and staff have been busy with the last of the clearing-up from the weekend and we are prepared. Council staff are also on standby to activate emergency response systems if needed.”

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tauranga City Council civil defence controller Mike Naude said now was the time to think about where people would go if they needed to evacuate.

“We are urging people to be prepared, and stay out of floodwaters,” says Naude.

“Floodwater may look calm, but those conditions can change really quickly, with devasting consequences.

“People need to stay out of floodwater and take extra care around stormwater drains, culverts and manholes which become powerful suction devices that can sweep away a child or adult in an instant,” Naude adds.

Council contractors have been out checking on outlets, stormwater pumps, flap gates and drains throughout the day.

Tauranga Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said the safety and wellbeing of the community is the top priority.

”With more extreme weather to come, our message is for everyone to look after each other, and check in on whānau, friends and neighbours.”

The whole of the Bay of Plenty had been under a MetService orange warning, however, after discussion with the councils, Civil Defence and their teams on the ground, it was upgraded to red over the western parts of the Bay of Plenty.

MetService meteorologist John Law said this was due to ground saturation and high river levels, which mean it “won’t take much of a top-up to see significant impacts”.

“Since 9am on Friday 27th January, Tauranga Airport has seen 18cm of rain, Whakatane 9.5cm and Rotorua 20cm which is an impressive amount.

“This rainfall has the potential to bring severe impacts to the area including dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities.”

The red warning includes Rotorua Lake District, Western Bay of Plenty District and Tauranga City.

Red warnings were reserved for the most extreme weather events in which significant impact and disruption were expected.

It signifies that people need to act now as immediate action is required to protect people, animals and property from the impact of the weather. People should also be prepared to follow the advice of official authorities and emergency services.

Severe weather warnings remain in place for many parts of the north of New Zealand including Northland, Auckland north of Orewa and the Coromandel Peninsula.

Along with the heavy rain and localised downpours, northeasterly winds are forecast to strengthen this afternoon across Auckland and Northland, potentially becoming severe gales in exposed areas.

Get a grab bag ready:

Each bag should have:

Walking shoes, warm clothes, raincoat, and hat

Water and snack food

Hand sanitiser

Portable phone charger

Cash

Copies of important documents and photo ID

Medications

Torch

Radio

Special dietary requirement foods

Source: Tauranga City Council



