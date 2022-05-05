The Matariki Dish Challenge 2022 was officially launched at Peppers on the Point. Photos / Supplied

The Matariki Dish Challenge 2022 was officially launched at Peppers on the Point. Photos / Supplied

The stars will be shining brightly on the culinary scene in Rotorua this winter with eateries across the region entering the Matariki Dish Challenge.

The challenge runs from June 13 to July 17 and was officially launched at Peppers on the Point on Tuesday.

The launch was designed to both excite and educate local eateries before they set off to create their culinary creations.

More than 90 guests enjoyed the manaakitanga from Peppers on the Point, met an array of local producers, and learned more on the significance of Matariki.

Kingi Biddle, Rotorua Lakes Council Mātauranga Māori specialist and MC on the day, said, "Matariki shines on everyone. Matariki belongs to all of us, and seeing the smiles in the room, Matariki is grounded in the room."

RotoruaNZ business development manager Vanessa Wallace, says, "The Matariki Dish Challenge provides a wonderful opportunity for our local hospitality sector to participate in an event that celebrates Matariki and what it means for Aotearoa New Zealand.

"The challenge is new to Rotorua and the wider Bay of Plenty region which is exciting in itself.

"We know that locals and visitors alike will also enjoy the chance to try new dishes from many of our favourite eateries.''

Run in the Waikato for the past seven years, event organiser Vicki Ravlich-Horan says, "The challenge has been hotly contested among Waikato chefs and we hope the same will be the case in Rotorua."

All eateries will be mystery judged with the top three being revisited by the head judge to determine the 2022 champion, who will be presented with a specially commissioned taonga in early August.

Diners can also take part by rating the dishes online to determine the People's Choice winner.

Vicki believes that, "with Matariki being an official holiday from 2022 the challenge offers a way for people to learn more about the significance of this time of year and celebrate local at the same time. What better way to do this than through food".

Vanessa reiterates this sentiment and says, "The challenge has the potential to increase visibility and awareness of all of our amazing foodies, which can encourage a strong sense of pride amongst our local community as well as highlight to visitors the amazing cuisine we have on offer as a destination."

Te Arawa culinary star Pete Peeti says, "We have got the most amazing produce and food out there, and we need to highlight it and Matariki is a great way to do so."

A qualified chef himself, Pete's advice to eateries entering the challenge is to have fun and enjoy it.

"Create this wonderful story with food."