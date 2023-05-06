Malcolm Hicks win the men's Rotorua Marathon. Photo / Aaron Gillions

On a memorable 59th year of the historic Red Stag Timber Rotorua Marathon, Tokyo Olympian Malcolm Hicks produced the quickest winning time in 22 years, and just nine months after giving birth to her first child, Alice Mason earned a record-equalling fourth victory in the women’s race.

In the men’s race, Hicks stopped the clock in an impressive 2:21:49 to outslug 2020-2022 champion Michael Voss and deny the Rotorua builder what would have been an unprecedented fourth successive win in the race. Voss had to settle for second - albeit with a Rotorua Marathon personal best of 2:24:13. Unheralded Cullern Thorby completed the podium in third (2:26:28).

Hicks and Voss opted to run the first half of the race together, but the invisible bungee cord between the pair snapped after around 25 kilometres as Hicks, the fourth-fastest New Zealand marathoner in history with a best of 2:10:04, poured on the pressure and took an ultimately decisive lead.

In 2022, local runner Michael Voss made history by winning the Rotorua Marathon three consecutive times. This year, he came second to Malcolm Hicks from Auckland. Photo / Andrew Warner

The 35-year-old Auckland-based engineer, who has struggled with injury since his Olympic marathon appearance in 2021, extended his advantage in the latter stages and galloped to the race win, adding his name to the pantheon of top-quality athletes to have claimed victory in the iconic race.

“I’m ecstatic,” Hicks said, who recorded the fastest Red Stag Timber Rotorua Marathon time since Jonathan Wyatt ran 2:20:50 in 2001.

“It is what I came to do. It was a very tough course, but it was thoroughly enjoyable. I had awesome support all the way ‘round, even in the more remote areas. Coming into the Government Gardens gates and turning into the crowd was a fantastic way to finish.

“I’m thrilled. It is such an iconic race, and I am very proud to join the long list of very accomplished marathon runners to win this race.”

Hicks, who claimed his maiden victory over the 42.2km distance in his first marathon in New Zealand ever, added: “Michael and I went through the first half of the race together and then I got a bit impatient, and I started to squeeze and stretch thing out a little bit, which I might have regretted at about 35km. I’m not the most patient racer, but it was fun and, once I had a gap, I just had to push home.

“Today was a little bit of redemption to get back out racing again. It was almost two years since my last marathon at the Tokyo Olympics, so it was fantastic to put the training to good use and come away with the win.”

Alice Mason wins the women’s race during the Rotorua Marathon. Photo / Aaron Gillions

Just nine months after giving birth to her baby James, Alice Mason proved an inspiration to mums everywhere by adding to her three previous Red Stag Timber Rotorua Marathon titles from 2018-2020, winning with a time of 2:54:30.

Despite far-from-textbook preparation, which included regular night feeds to her son overnight and understandably limited pre-race training, the Tauranga-based urgent care doctor managed to execute a quality marathon to take the race win and match the record-breaking feat of Jillian Costley as a four-time winner of the women’s race.

“The race went much better than expected,” said Mason, 35.

“Over the final 10km, I definitely was thinking I hadn’t done as much training as previously, but sometimes competing when not chasing PBs, you are a little more comfortable, and the aim was just to physically get ‘round the course.”

On matching the feat of Costley, Mason said: ‘It is special to win Rotorua for the fourth time. It is a tough, honest marathon course, the toughest in New Zealand, so to be able to come back and win is awesome.”

“While I don’t think it should be a challenge to race back after having a baby, it is cool to be able to compete once more and I’m proud to win so soon after giving birth. It has been a tough journey.”

Gabriela Diver placed second in 3:06:45, with fellow Aucklander Charlotte Stuart upgrading on her fourth-place finish in the 2022 edition by placing third in 3:16:49.

North Harbour Bays athlete Chris Trent delivered the biggest win of his career to take the top spot in the Red Stag Timber Half Marathon for a winning margin of exactly five minutes in a time of 1:18:58.

The Hobsonville-based National League football referee has been a ‘social runner’ for the best part of a decade, but under the encouragement of his partner Jasmine Finney, who finished fourth in the women’s half-marathon today, he has taken running more seriously over the past year or so.

Trent, who works in biotech commercial operations, took control of the race after 2km and remained unsurpassed to claim an emphatic win.

“It was tougher underfoot than what I expected, but I feel good and happy with the time,” said Trent, who was using today as preparation for the Gold Coast Marathon in July.

“It is only my second-ever half-marathon following victory in the 2017 Ōrewa Half Marathon, but a very different experience. I tell everyone I’m a social runner, but maybe I might have to change my mind a bit now.”

Deb Fuller, training partner to Alice Mason, earned an impressive victory in the women’s half-marathon by defying the hills and mud through the Redwoods to win in 1:25:53.

Better known as a triathlete, this was a rare half-marathon excursion for the 26-year-old Tauranga-based athlete, but one which she looks back on with huge satisfaction.

“I was hoping for the win, although I am a triathlete and my coach, Craig Kirkwood, slotted this race in as more of a training run,” said Fuller, a teacher aide and sports co-ordinator. “It was a hilly, hard course, very muddy, which made it a battle to stay upright. It was very challenging, but I’d never raced here before, so rounding every corner was something new to me and very exciting.”

“It was fantastic to get the win and have my whole family down here to support, as well as my training buddy, Alice Mason. I love Rotorua - it has some amazing trails. It is such a cool environment to train and race at.”

About 4000 runners/walkers participated in a misty rain as part of the 2023 Red Stag Rotorua Marathon today, competing in the Red Stag Timber Marathon and Half Marathons, the Go Media 10km and the First Credit Union 5.5km events.

For the full results, go here.

Events still to come as part of the 2023 Red Stag Rotorua Marathon

Saturday, May 6

RampRun - 7pm

Sunday, May 7

Runway5 - 1.30pm

Supplied copy.