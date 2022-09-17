Rotorua runner Michael Voss with proud coach Kim Stevenson. Photo/Andrew Warner.

Rotorua athlete Michael Voss has made history with a hat-trick of wins in the city's flagship marathon event.

Voss has become the first man to win three consecutive Rotorua Marathons since the event began 58 years ago, prompting tears from his long-standing coach.

The 25-year-old builder was still letting the gravity of the moment sink in shortly after his win.

With a beaming smile, Voss said the hat-trick was "pretty special" although it was something he tried not to think too much about during the race.

"It doesn't actually feel that real eh? It probably will later on," he said.

"The history of the event, it's been going nearly 60 years now so I guess it is pretty cool.

"I'm pretty happy."

The win was not without pain. Voss began to cramp up about the 35km mark and stumbled about the 39km mark, at one point taking advantage of a significant lead to walk the cramp off.

As Voss approached the final few kilometres, loud support from the crowd buoyed his energy for the home stretch, he said.

"It was special, to see so many familiar faces out there."

Voss finished the 42.2km race in 2:29:21.

Voss said he was looking forward to celebrating with friends who had also competed and to take a few days for recovery.

His next goal was the Auckland marathon and ultimately working towards four consecutive wins at next year's Rotorua Marathon, he said.

Coach Kim Stevenson said he was "very, very proud".

Stevenson has coached Voss since the Lake City AC athlete was a junior.

"The aim was a three-peat. We didn't worry about the time. We were going for the win."

Stevenson said Voss settled into a tempo run where he "just got into the groove".

"The trouble was there were no other guys to be there with him."

At one point, Voss' lead in the race stretched to seven minutes.

Stevenson said Voss was "extremely disciplined".

"When he was a junior, I've had him in mid-winter Reporoa and head out for a training run, How many 18, 19 -year-olds would do that?

"Everybody says they train hard, and they do, but he goes further."

Stevenson said Voss' win was "extremely" significant.

"I got teary-eyed before. I knew some of the guys who have won it before and to know that they had never done that, never done three, and some of them are the best we've had, and for another Rotorua person to do that. I go back to Jack Foster's era and [I'm] very pleased."

Dion Goodhue of Mount Maunganui claimed second spot in 2:47:06 with Daniel Coates (Owairaka) completing the podium picture in third (2:48:15).

Wellington-based mum-of-three Mel Brandon claimed won the women's marathon in 3:00:08.

Brandon, 44, only took up the sport seven years ago. As a mum to 15 and 13-year-old daughters and an 11-year-old son, Brandon hoped her efforts in Rotorua could act as an inspiration to her three children.

"I do strive to be a good role model and the lesson I want to pass on to the kids is that hard work and effort pays off."

The race attracted more than 2400 entries competing in the full marathon, Red Stag Timber Half Marathon, Go Media 10km and First Credit Union 5.5km. Among them included Flava Breakfast Radio host Stacey Morrison, who completed the 10km in 1:17:14.

RESULTS

Male

1stMichael VossRotorua2:29:21

2ndDion GoodhueMount Maunganui2:47:06

3rdDaniel CoatesOwairaka Amateur Athletic2:48:15

4thKendan GibsonPapamoa2:51:29

5thMichael HaleWesley Harrier & Athletic 2:52:38

Female

1stMel BrandonWellington Scottish Athle3:00:08

2ndCourtney PrattNew Plymouth3:02:59

3rdBillie-Lee HaresnapePiha3:06:09

4thCharlotte StuartSt Heliers3:12:17

5thAnna McRaeThe Auckland Ymca Maratho3:29:19